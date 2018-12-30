medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Biopsy Needle Makes Brain Surgery Safer

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 30, 2018 at 7:57 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Imaging needle technique was found to reduce the risk of dangerous brain bleeds in patients undergoing brain biopsy, stated a team of researchers and clinicians led by the University of Adelaide. The findings of the study are published in the journal Science Advances.
Biopsy Needle Makes Brain Surgery Safer
Biopsy Needle Makes Brain Surgery Safer

The researchers describe how they produced the imaging device with a tiny fiber-optic camera encased within a brain biopsy needle.

Led by researchers from the ARC Centre of Excellence for Nanoscale BioPhotonics and the University of Adelaide's Institute for Photonics and Advanced Sensing, the project is a collaboration with Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital and originated out of work undertaken at the University of Western Australia.

"Brain biopsies are a common procedure carried out to diagnose brain tumor and other diseases," says Professor Robert McLaughlin, Chair of Biophotonics in the University of Adelaide's Medical School. "It is a minimally invasive operation, but still carries the risk of damage to blood vessels that is potentially fatal.

"The imaging needle lets surgeons 'see' at-risk blood vessels as they insert the needle, allowing them to avoid causing bleeds. "The fiber-optic camera, the size of a human hair, shines infrared light onto the brain tissue. And the computer system behind the needle identifies the blood vessel and alerts the surgeon."

The imaging needle has undergone an initial validation with 11 patients at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Western Australia.

"These patients were undergoing other types of neurosurgery, and consented to allow us to safely test how well the imaging needle was able to detect blood vessels during surgery," says Professor McLaughlin. "This is the first reported use of such a probe in the human brain during live surgery, and is the first step in the long process required to bring new tools like this into clinical practice."

Professor Christopher Lind, Consultant Neurosurgeon at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital and the University of Western Australia, led the clinical trial. "Bleeds are a risk in many types of neurosurgery and there is a great opportunity for new technologies like this to help us reduce those risks," Professor Christopher Lind says.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Meet the Man Who Sang and Played Guitar While Undergoing Brain Surgery

The 33-year-old man underwent surgery to remove his brain tumor, but showed amazing courage as he sang six songs including 'Yesterday' by The Beatles.

Brain Surgery Gives Man Remote Control to Manage His Headaches

A UK national, suffering from occipital headaches, can now manage his headaches through remote control after undergoing occipital nerve stimulation surgery at Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai.

New Robotic Device can Help Perform Brain Surgery Via Cheek

Researchers are currently developing a new robotic device that can reach remote regions of the brain through the cheek.

Computational Method Developed to Guide Surgeons During Brain Surgery

Advances in medical technology have enabled surgeons to operate on portions of the brain without a single incision in or near the head.

Biopsy-Introduction

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief Introduction To Biopsy

Biopsy-Specimen Processing

Biopsy specimen is processed by either histological section or pathologic examination. Biopsy samples are made into thin slices and stained using appropriate staining procedure.

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Endometrial Biopsy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Endometrial Biopsy

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Prostate Biopsy

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about prostate gland

Skin Biopsy

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about skin biopsy.

More News on:

Breast Biopsy Endometrial Biopsy Biopsy-Introduction Prostate Biopsy Biopsy-Specimen Processing Parkinsons Disease Skin Biopsy Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts 

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Cancer

Stay Well This Winter

Winter Exercises
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive