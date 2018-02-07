medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

India is Showing Acceptance Towards Global Fashion Trends

by Rishika Gupta on  July 2, 2018 at 11:19 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Indian's design industry is starting to open up to global fashion trends, explains Designer Ruchika Sachdeva of the label Bodice Studio, the winner of 2017/18 International Woolmark Prize (IWP) womenswear category.
India is Showing Acceptance Towards Global Fashion Trends
India is Showing Acceptance Towards Global Fashion Trends

"It's a constant flow of influence between the two. It's true that globalization is making the world a smaller place and India is becoming more permeable to global fashion trends," Sachdeva told IANS when asked if Indian fashion industry is affected by international markets and their designs.

"As a designer, it is actually quite interesting because, in a way, my job is to provide a distinct point of view on global fashion. Bodice Studio is about transcending trends and creating globally relevant clothing that draws on its Indian roots," she added.

Her IWP-winning collection, which will be available to buy in store from this month via the International Woolmark Prize retail partner network, is made up of wool. She said it is a versatile material.

"There are bomber jackets, sleeveless coats, box pleated dresses and easy overlap tie pants. All are made from different weights of wool in a color palette inspired by mid-twentieth century artist Tyeb Mehta.

"The collection also incorporates Kantha, traditionally used by women in Bengal to stitch together old saris into quilts. Traditional beliefs hold that the quilts are auspicious and will help protect the newborns wrapped in them through imparting the bonds of love between mothers, grandmothers, and aunts that are stitched into the fabric, quite literally," she said.

Pieces of the capsule line will be available to buy online on Farfetch and Mytheresa as well as Boutique 1 (London and Dubai), Takashimaya (Tokyo), Tata CLiQ Luxury (India), Parlour X (Sydney) and David Jones (Sydney).

Indian textiles, she said, is something that needs constant attention and more visibility.

"Our brand's vision is to incorporate traditional hand weaving and surface ornamentation techniques where these fit with our brand aesthetic, and so, showcase how the rich tradition of Indian textiles can find expression in cutting-edge fashion," she said.

Sachdeva, after graduating from London College of Fashion, moved to India to set up her own label. During her time in London, she got the opportunity to work with prestigious designers such as Vivienne Westwood and Giles Deacon.

She said winning the IWP is a huge boost as it was then that her brand got the space to showcase the line in Paris, which further opened up doors for her.

"We intend to keep working incredibly hard and sustain the momentum winning the prize has given us. It's an enormous privilege and incredible opportunity that we take very seriously," she said.

Does she feel the Indian fashion industry is open to new talent and giving them ample opportunities?

"I think there has been a lot of really good work done for young design talent... What is really encouraging is the slow but sure growth of the consumer market in India. There is definitely more willingness to experiment and a growing appreciation for good design," she said.

As someone who now has a global reach, what is the one thing that she wants the western market to notice and endorse about the Indian fashion industry?

"The huge pool of design talent and the artisanal skills. It's a winning combination that embodies international ideas of luxury using fine materials and highly skilled artisanship. Indian design and craft, when applied in a considered way, is hugely competitive both in terms of price and quality," she said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Related Links

Miss India World Says 'Being Raised by Single Mother Has Been Inspiring'

Miss India World Says 'Being Raised by Single Mother Has Been Inspiring'

Miss India World Anukreethy Vas said that a smile keeps everyone going and that is something she has learnt from her mother. An exclusive interview with the Femina Miss India World 2018.

India's Internet Usage Stands at Only 25 Percent: Study

India's Internet Usage Stands at Only 25 Percent: Study

Only twenty percent of adults in India use the internet, finds a new study. India ranks lowest in the internet usage, says the study.

Cancer Treatment Units to Establish in Rural India: Venkaiah Naidu

Cancer Treatment Units to Establish in Rural India: Venkaiah Naidu

Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu wants to establish cancer treatment units in rural India. The Government of India needs to find policy alternatives to make cancer treatment affordable for all.

Indian Government Listens to the Farmer's Woes

Indian Government Listens to the Farmer's Woes

Indian government proposes to set up a few farmer-producer organizations to help the farmers increase their income.

More News on:

Look Taller 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for children is the perfect tool for a healthy body and mind with body postures, breathing ...

 Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Smokers use tobacco or nicotine regularly in spite of being aware of negative health ...

 Thymus Cancer

Thymus Cancer

Thymus cancer also termed malignant thymoma or thymic carcinoma, is a rare cancer of the thymus ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...