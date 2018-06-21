medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Miss India World Says 'Being Raised by Single Mother Has Been Inspiring'

by Hannah Joy on  June 21, 2018 at 4:34 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The newly crowned Miss India World Anukreethy Vas works for transgenders' education and says that a smile can keep everyone going, which is an important quality that she has learnt from her mother, who raised her single-handedly.
Miss India World Says 'Being Raised by Single Mother Has Been Inspiring'
Miss India World Says 'Being Raised by Single Mother Has Been Inspiring'

The 19-year-old feels that being raised by a single mother was challenging, but being strong in every situation kept them going.

"The challenges were there forever starting from school because I am not from a city-based place. I studied in Trichy (Tiruchirappalli) which is not really a city but I was very strong enough because my mother didn't let me down at any point. She used to say, 'You are a strong person. How can you cry?' and that's how she brought me up," Anukreethy told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

"I have never seen her low. She has a lot of problems herself but she never showed that to me and that is how I was brought up. Even if I had something inside me, I never expressed it to other person because I feel that a smile is one thing that keeps the other person going. And this is what I learnt from her.

"She inspired me in every way and she has been a great role model," added the beauty queen, whose mother is an IT professional named Seleena.

Anukreethy is currently pursuing Bachelor of Arts in French at Chennai's Loyola College to become an interpreter. She is also a state-level athlete, whose aspiration is to become a supermodel. Her faith in destiny keeps her confident at all times and this reflected well while she was announced the winner on Tuesday night.

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar crowned Anukreethy at the gala, where Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana was adjudged first runner-up and second runner-up was Shreya Rao from Andhra Pradesh.

Anukreethy calls herself a tomboy, loves to ride a bike, but more than that she is actively involved in giving education to transgenders.

"I work for the transgender education. There was one of my friends who was transgender in school and her family abandoned her. That struck me about this topic. I was helping an orphanage and NGO with the education of their children.

"In 2015, I associated with an NGO, and the main area of work was education of transgender children. We are now being able to adopt 30 transgenders and educate them," she told IANS.

As of now, she is "really happy" about her victory at the Miss India contest.

"I will put my best to get the crown again," she said, referring to the Miss World crown which Manushi brought back to India long after Priyanka Chopra won it in 2000.

So after the sudden fame, is she going to miss all the normal things that she enjoys doing?

"Not really. I still have a normal life. My friends back home are supportive. Yes, just the responsibilities have been added, but rest is normal," said Anukreethy, who is currently not focussed on Bollywood.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Related Links

Fashion Tips for Britney Spears

Fashion Tips for Britney Spears

Indian celebrity designer Rocky S suggests Britney Spears, who was reportedly criticised for her dressing sense by "The X Factor" co-judge Simon Cowell, should wear clothes that accentuate her curves.

Ready, Set, Splash - Pick Your Perfect Monsoon Wardrobe With a Few Tips

Ready, Set, Splash - Pick Your Perfect Monsoon Wardrobe With a Few Tips

Keep your jelly shoes, bright Umbrellas in check, the monsoon's is here. Arrange your perfect wardrobe this monsoon with a few tips.

Mothers Depend on Their Daughters for Fashion Tips

Mothers Depend on Their Daughters for Fashion Tips

A new study reveals that when it comes to fashion mothers depend on their daughters.

Expecting Mothers can Look Their Best With These Simple Fashion Tips!

Expecting Mothers can Look Their Best With These Simple Fashion Tips!

Pregnancy is a beautiful thing for mothers-to be but dressing up during and after the birth of a newborn becomes a little difficult.

The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother

The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother

Selecting the doctor who will help you in your pregnancy is a very personal decision.

More News on:

The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative dermatitis or erythroderma is a skin condition where the skin becomes reddened and ...

 Alström Syndrome / Alström-Hallgren Syndrome

Alström Syndrome / Alström-Hallgren Syndrome

Alström syndrome, a rare genetic disorder due to ALMS1 mutations, occurs in the first year of ...

 Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate - Drug Information

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate - Drug Information

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate was approved by FDA recently to use as an oral suspension for ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...