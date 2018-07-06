medindia
Ready, Set, Splash - Pick Your Perfect Monsoon Wardrobe With a Few Tips

by Rishika Gupta on  June 7, 2018 at 10:36 PM
Brighten up your wardrobe this monsoon season. Stay stylish and have fun with monsoon essentials like bright jelly sandals and shoes, trench coats and sturdy umbrellas.
Shikha Shah, founder at The Missy Co, and Malini Singhal and Vivek Goyal, owners at Zink London, have made a checklist:

  • Invest in PVC, floral and colorful trench coats to make dressing for the rain easier than ever. Keep your hemlines high and safe from the puddles with culottes, playsuits, printed dresses, skirts and cigarettes pants.
  • Consider florals, plaid, polka dots and rainbows on your jackets, umbrellas or pants to look fresh and bright during the rainy season.
  • Fresh light breezy fabrics and bright colors like yellow, orange, red, pink, blue and tint mixtures of electric colors are on their way to take over this season.
  • Have something in pastel hues as well in your wardrobe with edgy details to make your look a mix of bold and dainty.
  • Fabrics like cotton, chiffon, georgette, and silk dries out quickly so go for it.
  • Scarves are evergreen so carry it off with no second thoughts. Team them with casual maxis and flowy dresses.
  • Reveal a little skin with mesh panels, peek-a-boo pieces, cold shoulder, off the shoulder, slit sleeves and lattice details in apparels.
  • Details like tassels, ruffles, and layers emit fresh impact so don't hesitate to add some boho look.
  • Combine some sporty detail like striped and paneled outfits to your ensemble to bring out the tough spirit with some casualness.
  • Invest in colourful jelly shoes for the season.


Source: IANS
