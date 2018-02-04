medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Top Fashion Trends for Summer Season

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 2, 2018 at 1:04 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Top tips to stay cool with summer friendly fabrics revealed by experts.

Sandeep Sharma, Director, Fabriclore.com, an online platform dedicated to India's rich heritage of textile crafts, suggested some tips:
Top Fashion Trends for Summer Season
Top Fashion Trends for Summer Season

* Breezy summer-staple fabrics: Fabrics like cotton, muslin, chanderi silk, georgette and Linen are no less than rescuers in this blazing summer heat. If worn in pastel colours like beige, mint, aqua, fuchsia and off-white, these fabrics can beautifully be crafted into a plethora of ethnic and fusion ensembles. These light shades do not absorb heat unlike their darker counterparts, thus giving a subtle and soothing look.

* Majestic mughal motifs on cotton and chanderi silk: Prints inspired by the palatial Mughal gardens, done on summer soft fabrics like cotton and chanderi Silk, fashioned into asymmetrical kurtis, palazzos, skirts, anarkalis, capes, maxi dresses,done in shades of beige, white, mustard, salmon, teal and more,are selling hot this summer.

* Hand block designs crowning fusion dresses: Hand blocks have lately been lighting up fashion ramps with modern silhouettes and designs. Achieved on summer-friendly fabrics like cotton, rayon, muslin or cotton silk, motifs of flowers, jharokas, bootis, fruits, objects, automobiles, animals, are being shaped into breezy modern dresses.

*Occasion-apropos chanderi suits teamed with banarasi dupattas: Lustrous and light-weight chanderi suits adorned with dabka or Gotta Patti work, teamed with bright Banarasi Dupattas decked with zari designs of bootas, jaal and more, are a fashion-faithful option for light summer occasions.

Rishabh Khanna, Director, Fabricasa, a one-stop destination for all the fabric needs, also shared a few tips:

* Khadi: This is the most renowned soothing and eco friendly fabric till date. The natural making procedure makes it highly skin friendly and soothing during summers. Khadi sarees, salwar suits and even khadi kurtis makes an extremely stylish intrusion this summer.

* Seeesucker: It is light in weight and thus is the best during the summer heat.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Related Links

Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat

Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat

Dehydration, acidity, loss of energy are common problems that often occur due to insufficient water consumption, especially in summer.

Summer Foods

Summer Foods

Summer diet should include plenty of seasonal raw vegetables and fruits to provide us with energy, essential vitamins and minerals. The high water content in the raw foods prevents dehydration in our body.

Wear Natural Fabrics to Combat Sweat This Summer

Wear Natural Fabrics to Combat Sweat This Summer

Vandana Anurag, Founder of The Parisian Boudoir and Salesh Grover, Business Head at OSL Luxury Collections, have shared ways in which you can deal with sweat.

Using 3D Printers Invisibility Cloaks can Now be Created at Home

Using 3D Printers Invisibility Cloaks can Now be Created at Home

Anyone who can spend a couple thousand dollars on a non-industry grade 3-D printer can literally make a plastic cloak overnight that masks small objects under specific wavelengths

Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Is the summer heat making you feel tired and dizzy? Check out these simple tips to help you beat the summer heat and stay cool.

More News on:

Beat the heat Look Taller Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Foods for a Healthy Nervous System

Top 10 Foods for a Healthy Nervous System

The nervous system is a complex network that plays a role in many important functions of the body. ...

 Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Prickly Heat

Test Your Knowledge on Prickly Heat

Prickly heat or heat rash affects babies and persons who sweat a lot, especially in hot humid ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...