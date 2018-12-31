medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Tips to Keep Your Finance Under Control in 2019

by Iswarya on  December 31, 2018 at 12:01 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Albert Williams, a nationally renowned economist and an associate professor says that this is the perfect time of the year to discuss finances and offers some financial recommendations for the end of 2018 and some resolutions for 2019.
Tips to Keep Your Finance Under Control in 2019
Tips to Keep Your Finance Under Control in 2019

He says online shopping has made it even easier for people to overspend and be over budget. When you're walking through a mall and have more packages than you can carry, it's a sure sign that you've overspent.  Unfortunately, we don't have that same "alert" when we're ordering online.

Dr. Williams' expertise is in personal finance, corporate finance, macroeconomics, microeconomics, and managerial economics. He has extensive experience working with both print and broadcast media.

Dr. Williams offers some tips to end 2018 on the upswing and some resolutions to keep your finances under control in 2019.

Financial recommendations for the end of 2018 (Tips)

  • Do NOT overspend for gifts, parties, travel, etc.
  • Do not borrow for the above and have to take all of 2019 or more to pay off the bills.
  • Last minute shoppers - stay on budget. 

Financial Resolutions for 2019 (Tips)

  • Keep a watchful eye on the economy!
  • Do not overpay taxes!
  • Take stock of your net wealth situation! Assets - Liabilities = Net Wealth
  • Take stock of your income situation. Income and expense.
  • Make plans, take action, and evaluate results!
  • Set financial goals and keep them.
  • Be specific. I will save $ 250 per month for the next 12 months.
  • Become more money smart. Get some financial education.
  • Learn from the experts. Get a financial coach, advisor - your money doctor. Everyone needs one!
  • Build financial confidence - get financial knowledge and make financial decisions with confidence.
  • Be smart when buying a car and a house.
  • Cut mortgage costs - make one more monthly payment per year to reduce 30-year mortgage by nine years
  • Manage your credit better
  • Credit card - do not overuse - no maxing out!!!
  • Pay more than the monthly minimum - to cut high-interest charges
  • Check your credit report carefully and fix any inaccuracies
  • Check on your insurance needs - life, health, and property.
  • Save, Save, and Save!!! BUILD A CUSHION FOR RAINY DAY.
  • Invest, invest, and invest!!! stocks, bonds, real estate, business, mutual funds, ETFs, etc.
  • Aging is a must! Do retirement planning from early.
  • Who is going to get what from your estate? Anyone over 50, please do not put this off!
  • HELP MAKE 2019 BETTER THAN 2018 - FINANCIALLY.


Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Tips to Power Your Parenting Skills in the New Year

Stepping into a New Year means new promises and resolutions. As a parent, you may want to know some interesting tips for powering up your parenting skills to add to your New Year Resolutions list.

Brand-Food Rules for the New Year

With the increasing awareness and emphasis on diet and food, here's a new list of rules. Stick to these for a healthier, happier you.

Healthy Resolutions for New Year 2018

New Year resolutions are usually not complete without losing weight on the list. Here are simple and easy ways of losing and maintaining a healthy body weight.

New Year Traditions, Celebrations From Around the World

New Year tradition and celebration is about discarding the old and welcoming the new. Read interesting and sometimes-whacky traditions followed in different countries to celebrate the New Year.

What's New on Medindia

Brand- Food Rules for the New Year

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Cancer

Stay Well This Winter
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive