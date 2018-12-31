medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Effect of Psycho-educational Team on Early Breast Cancer Patients

by Ramya Rachamanti on  December 31, 2018 at 11:57 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Cancer is a psychological traumatic experience for affected individuals. Treatment using chemotherapeutic drugs can also be painful. A psycho-educational study was conducted on early stage breast cancer patients by researchers at Fondazione Poliambulanza, Brescia, Italy. This article is published in Reviews on Recent Clinical Trials.
Effect of Psycho-educational Team on Early Breast Cancer Patients
Effect of Psycho-educational Team on Early Breast Cancer Patients

The main objective of the study was to help women to cope with the physical, emotional, and lifestyle changes after the diagnosis of breast cancer by evaluating the effect of group action on the participating women.

A total of 97 women, participated in the study and were grouped into in 13 psycho-educational groups. All the groups consisted of female patients suffering from breast cancer with no recurrence or metastasis.

All the patients were evaluated using the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS) and the Body Image Scale (BIS). No significant effect on anxiety and body image was found by the researchers. They, however, noted a statistical difference between the results of the HADS depression test at T0 (first evaluation) and T1 (second evaluation) intervals.

Participants reported that the psycho-educational group study was an important intervention for their life. The researchers also mention that it is difficult to measure the outcomes in of psychosocial studies as many variables come into play in psychological evaluation. Each patient was characterized by different types of problems (physical, relational, as well as psychological) which may have a complex interaction with each other.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Breast cancer if detected early can be completely cured. Mammography is used to screen women for breast cancer.

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Breasts - Structures and Types

Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its structure.

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

More News on:

Women and Cancer Breast Biopsy Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Cancer and Homeopathy Breast Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Breasts - Structures and Types 

What's New on Medindia

Brand- Food Rules for the New Year

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Cancer

Stay Well This Winter
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive