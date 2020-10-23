by Iswarya on  October 23, 2020 at 1:04 PM Coronavirus News
Three Types of Tests to Identify COVID-19
Eight months into the coronavirus pandemic, questions about testing overflow. With COVID-19 cases trending higher, it's essential to understand when people should seek testing and what type of test they should have.

There are currently three different types of tests to determine whether someone has COVID-19 or has previously been infected.

The molecular test, also called PCR, short for a polymerase chain reaction, is considered the most precise in detecting viral particles. Although molecular test samples can be obtained from saliva, a nasopharyngeal swab procedure remains the preferred way to collect samples.


"The sensitivity of the analysis is much better when you get that deeper specimen," stated Dr. Catharine Paules, an infectious disease physician. "Even though it's uncomfortable, that's the most reliable way to get the test done."

Another way to diagnose coronavirus is with antigen testing, which recognizes viral proteins in a sample, often collected from a swab of the lower portion of the nose or the deeper, nasopharyngeal swab.

"These are more likely to be point-of-care analyses performed on plastic card-based assays, alike to a pregnancy test where a line will display if it's positive for the virus," stated Dr. Melissa George. "But right now, only less antigen tests have got FDA emergency use authorization, and they're only available in small volumes." This process is also not as sensitive as molecular tests.

The third type of test does not look for active infection but rather for evidence through antibodies present that someone has had coronavirus in the past.

If someone is concerned that they might have coronavirus, the best type of test is the nasal swab with molecular testing, as it will show if someone is actively infected with the virus.

