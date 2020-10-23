COVID-19 Anxiety and Stress Linked to Body Image Issues

Anxiety and stress directly associated with COVID-19 could be causing several body image issues amongst women and men, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences.



The research, led by Professor Viren Swami, involved 506 UK adults with an average age of 34.

‘Feelings of stress associated with the pandemic are linked to men's greater desire for muscularity and women having a greater desire for thinness. ’





Lead author Viren Swami stated: "In addition to the impact of the virus itself, our results imply the pandemic could also be leading to a rise in body image issues. In some cases, these issues can have severe repercussions, including triggering eating disorders."



"Certainly during the initial spring lockdown period, our screen time extended, and we were more likely to be exposed to thin athletic ideals through the media, while reduced physical activity may have heightened negative thoughts about weight or shape. At the same time, the additional anxiety and stress caused by coronavirus may have diminished the coping mechanisms we typically use to help handle negative thoughts."



During the lockdown, women may have felt under tremendous pressure to conform to traditionally feminine roles and norms. Messaging about self-improvement may have led women to feel unhappy with their bodies and have a greater desire for thinness.



"Similarly, our findings reflect how stress and anxiety impact men's relationships with their bodies, especially in terms of masculine body ideals. Given that masculinity typically highlights the value of toughness, self-reliance, and the pursuit of status, COVID-19-related stress and anxiety may be leading men to place greater value on the importance of being muscular."



Source: Medindia Negative body image is one of the leading causes of eating disorders, such as anorexia and bulimia. This new study adds to recent research showing that fears around coronavirus, and the consequences of the restrictions proposed to help tackle it, could be adding to several serious mental health issues.Lead author Viren Swami stated: "In addition to the impact of the virus itself, our results imply the pandemic could also be leading to a rise in body image issues. In some cases, these issues can have severe repercussions, including triggering eating disorders.""Certainly during the initial spring lockdown period, our screen time extended, and we were more likely to be exposed to thin athletic ideals through the media, while reduced physical activity may have heightened negative thoughts about weight or shape. At the same time, the additional anxiety and stress caused by coronavirus may have diminished the coping mechanisms we typically use to help handle negative thoughts."During the lockdown, women may have felt under tremendous pressure to conform to traditionally feminine roles and norms. Messaging about self-improvement may have led women to feel unhappy with their bodies and have a greater desire for thinness."Similarly, our findings reflect how stress and anxiety impact men's relationships with their bodies, especially in terms of masculine body ideals. Given that masculinity typically highlights the value of toughness, self-reliance, and the pursuit of status, COVID-19-related stress and anxiety may be leading men to place greater value on the importance of being muscular."Source: Medindia

The study found that both male and female participants had feelings of anxiety and stress caused by COVID-19, associated with body dissatisfaction.