by Jeffil Obadiah on  June 9, 2020 at 10:33 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Delhi CM Undergoes Covid Test
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been affected by fever and cough, has been tested for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Kejriwal is unwell. He is suffering from fever, cough and sore throat. He has isolated himself at home and is not taking part in any meeting."

After Kejriwal gave his sample, it was sent for testing on Tuesday morning.


Kejriwal did not take part in any meeting or did not meet anyone on Monday.

He was last seen in a video conference on Sunday where he announced that the Delhi government hospitals would be reserved only for the residents of the national capital.

Before this, Kejriwal had chaired a cabinet meet on Sunday, which was attended by Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain among others. Chief Secretary Vijay Dev had also participated in the meet. After Kejriwal fell sick, he cancelled all his programs and did not meet anyone.

On Tuesday, a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management committee is scheduled to be held, but Kejriwal will not be attending. The meeting will discuss further course of action to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi. The meeting is also likely to discuss if there is a community transmission of the virus.

Delhi has a total of 29,943 corona cases out of which 11,357 patients have been cured and discharged. A total of 17,712 patients are currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus in the national capital.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.
READ MORE
Torsion Testis
Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and testicular damage. Timely surgery may be needed to save the testis.
READ MORE
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Undescended TesticlesVaricoceleTesticle Pain - Symptom EvaluationTorsion TestisOrchidectomy