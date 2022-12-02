Third Dose of mRNA Vaccine Declines After 4 Months

Advertisement

"Our findings suggest that additional doses may be necessary to maintain protection against Covid-19, especially for high-risk populations."Overall, the study reported that individuals with second and third doses of an mRNA vaccine had greater protection against hospitalisations (severe disease) than against emergency department/urgent care (ED/UC) visits (symptoms which may not require hospitalisation).Vaccine effectiveness was also lower overall during the Omicron period than during the Delta period.Vaccine effectiveness against ED/UC visits declined from 97 per cent within the first two months of receipt of a booster to 89 per cent effectiveness at four months or more during the Delta-predominant period (summer/early fall 2021).During the Omicron-predominant period (late fall 2021/winter 2021-22), vaccine effectiveness against ED/UC visits was 87 per cent during the first two months after a third dose, decreasing to 66 per cent at four months after a third dose.After the third dose, protection against Delta variant-associated hospitalisation declined from 96 per cent within two months to 76 per cent after four months or longer.Vaccine effectiveness against Omicron variant-associated hospitalisations was 91 per cent during the first two months declining to 78 per cent at four months.Source: IANS