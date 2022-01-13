About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Omicron Variant Raises Death Rates Despite COVID-19 Vaccination

by Karishma Abhishek on January 13, 2022 at 11:56 PM
Font : A-A+

Omicron Variant Raises Death Rates Despite COVID-19 Vaccination

Outbreak of the new Omicron variant has resulted in a massive surge of the COVID-19 cases alongside the rising number of COVID-related fatalities despite vaccination.

However, the rate of increase in deaths remains much lower than what was reported during the second wave last year.

Advertisement


As per the Health Ministry report on January 5, India has administered a total of 148.18 crore COVID vaccine doses which includes 90.8 percent first dose, and 65.9 percent second dose.

Since the first day of the year, India has recorded a total of 3,131 deaths till January 11, an average of 284 deaths per day across the nation. Experts opine that India is experiencing the Omicron-led third wave which may see the peak around February first week.
Advertisement

The Health Ministry has also underlined that the active cases that needed hospitalization care were 20-23 percent during the second COVID surge. However, only 5 to 10 percent of active cases require hospital administration currently, even as the overall situation is evolving, and the need for hospitalization care could change.

Experts say that lower hospitalizations and deaths could also be attributed to wider vaccination coverage.

Talking to IANS, Dr. Sunila Garg, COVID-19 Task Force member, said that the rising numbers of deaths could be attributed to the comorbidities and also the delay in reporting the infection.

"Our vaccines have 93 per cent efficacy which prevents the serious illness, hospitalisations and deaths but against the original strain of the coronavirus. Now, we don't know whether the deaths are happening due to Omicron or Delta variant," said Garg.

However, she added that "vaccination still prevents us against the severe infection and can be attributed to lower deaths comparing to the last wave".

Speaking on the Delhi health department data which said that out of total 46 deaths recorded on January 5 to 9 in Delhi, 11 people were vaccinated with both doses of vaccines, Garg said "Delhi is a big state with a huge population and the virus affects everyone differently. Chances are there that they would have been administered the vaccines at later stages".

The point is that vaccine prevents serious illness and hospitalization, she added.

"Vaccines are working efficiently that is the reason why hospitalization rates are much lower despite rising cases of Omicron. The government has allowed the booster dose for the 60 plus population with comorbidities because as time advances, their immunity wanes and therefore, there is a need to boost their immunity against the virus. The vaccine still protects us from severe infection," said Dr. Neeraj Nischal, additional professor, medicine, AIIMS.

In terms of deaths, in just 11 days in 2022, India has recorded 3,573 deaths including 442 fatalities reported on Wednesday. The total death toll stands at 4,84,655 in India.

Tarun Kumar, professor of cardiology, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, said: "The virus may be mild but it may behave differently in those with comorbidities. COVID-19 patients with diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cardiovascular diseases (CVD), hypertension, malignancies, HIV, and other comorbidities could develop a life-threatening situation. The comorbidities lead to the COVID-19 patient into a vicious infectious circle of life and are substantially associated with significant morbidity and mortality".

"Mortality associated with delta variant was 2-5 per cent and with Omicron variant data from different countries points towards nearly 1 per cent mortality. But the sheer number in short period of time could raise these numbers drastically. There should be no complacency especially in patients with multiple comorbidities, immunocompromised and unvaccinated," he told IANS.

"If we have taken the both shots of COVID vaccine, the protection efficacy ranges between 50-70 per cent which does not mean that one is hundred per cent protected from COVID-19. In addition to the vaccination, one also needs to follow COVID appropriate behaviour. So other reasons could also be attributed to the morbidities and mortality," said Ashutosh Shukla, Director, Internal Medicine at Max.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Coronavirus may Become Less Potent Within 5 Minutes
Can Face Masks Ay Help Reduce Social Distancing? >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
FODMAP Diet: A Beginner's Guide
FODMAP Diet: A Beginner's Guide
Smallpox
Smallpox
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Death Facts Bereavement Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert! Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter? 

Recommended Reading
India's Active COVID-19 Infection Tally Tops 11 Lakh
India's Active COVID-19 Infection Tally Tops 11 Lakh
India in the last 24 hours has registered 2,47,417 new coronavirus cases, taking the active ......
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 3 Crore Teens Jabbed With First Dose of Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 3 Crore Teens Jabbed With First Dose of Vaccine
Since the start of the vaccination drive, over three crore teenagers between the ages 15 and 18 ......
Link Between Stress and COVID-19 Discovered
Link Between Stress and COVID-19 Discovered
People who experienced higher levels of stress, anxiety, and depression at the start of the ......
Bereavement
Bereavement
Bereavement refers to grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one, especially during t...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
Mutations are the sudden changes that occur in genetic materials. They occur as a part of evolution ...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and e...
Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
Traveling with children is always challenging as it involves careful planning. Here are some precaut...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close