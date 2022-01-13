About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
India's Active COVID-19 Infection Tally Tops 11 Lakh

by Colleen Fleiss on January 13, 2022 at 6:52 PM
India in the last 24 hours has registered 2,47,417 new coronavirus cases, taking the active infection tally to more than 11 lakh, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

According to the Ministry, the 11,17,531 active cases currently account for 3.08 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Also in the same period, 380 more people succumbed to the virus, increasing the nationwide death toll to 4,85,035.

So far, a total of 28 states have detected the new highly-transmissible variant, the Ministry said.

The recovery of 84,825 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,47,15,361. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 95.59 percent.
Also in the same period, a total of 18,86,935 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall figure to over 69.73 crore.

While the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 10.80 per cent amid the sudden resurgence, the daily positivity rate stood at 13.11 per cent.

With the administration of over 76 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID inoculation coverage reached 154.61 crore as of Thursday morning.

Source: IANS
