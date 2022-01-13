India's Active COVID-19 Infection Tally Tops 11 Lakh

Advertisement

So far, a total of 28 states have detected the new highly-transmissible variant, the Ministry said.The recovery of 84,825 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,47,15,361. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 95.59 percent.Also in the same period, a total of 18,86,935 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall figure to over 69.73 crore.While the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 10.80 per cent amid the sudden resurgence, the daily positivity rate stood at 13.11 per cent.With the administration of over 76 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID inoculation coverage reached 154.61 crore as of Thursday morning.Source: IANS