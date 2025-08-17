About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

The Relationship Between Obesity and Cancer Risk: Mechanisms and Clinical Impact

by Dr. Sakshi Singh on Aug 17 2025 12:30 AM

Obesity's impact on cancer risk may vary by site, but the underlying mechanism could be similar.

The Relationship Between Obesity and Cancer Risk: Mechanisms and Clinical Impact
Studies have established a link between obesity and multiple cancer types, with ongoing research revealing the intricate connections between the two. ()

From BMI to Waist-to-Height: A New Era in Obesity Diagnosis
From BMI to Waist-to-Height: A New Era in Obesity Diagnosis
Why is the waist-to-height ratio a better obesity indicator than BMI? It more accurately predicts health risks related to abdominal fat distribution.
Advertisement

How Obesity Fuels Cancer

Obesity-induced abnormalities in immunity and biochemical metabolism, including chronic inflammation, hormonal disorders, dysregulation of adipokines, and microbial dysbiosis, may be important contributors to cancer development and progression. These contributors play different roles in cancer development and progression at different sites.

“Obesity may affect the risk of cancer at different sites to varying degrees through the same mechanism, which may be attributed to the heterogeneity of the role of the mechanism in the development of cancer at different sites.


Advertisement
Quiz on Cancer
Quiz on Cancer
Cancer, is the second most leading cause of death worldwide. Cancer is not just one disease but many diseases. There are more than 100 different types of cancer. Take this quiz on and test how much you know about ...

Management for Cancer Prevention

Lifestyle changes, weight loss medications, and bariatric surgery are key approaches for weight-centered, obesity-related cancer prevention.

Treatment of obesity-related inflammation and hormonal or metabolic dysregulation with medications has also shown promise in preventing obesity-related cancers.


Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
The BMI calculator helps you assess your weight indicating if it is normal or if you are underweight or overweight, based on your height.

Next Steps in Obesity-Cancer Research

The complex relationship between obesity and cancer risk, emphasizing the site-specific mechanisms and potential intervention strategies for preventing obesity-associated cancers.

By continuing to investigate the interplay between obesity and cancer, we can develop effective prevention and treatment strategies to reduce the burden of obesity-related cancers.

Reference:
  1. Novel perspectives on the link between obesity and cancer risk: from mechanisms to clinical implications - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11684-024-1094-2)
Source-Eurekalert
How to Lose Weight?
How to Lose Weight?
Slide show which explains obesity causes and tips on how to lose weight. Exercising before breakfast is most effective for weight loss.

Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional