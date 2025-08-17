The Relationship Between Obesity and Cancer Risk: Mechanisms and Clinical Impact

Obesity's impact on cancer risk may vary by site, but the underlying mechanism could be similar.



Studies have established a link between obesity and multiple cancer types, with ongoing research revealing the intricate connections between the two. ( )Obesity-induced abnormalities in immunity and biochemical metabolism, including, may be important contributors to cancer development and progression. These contributors play different roles in cancer development and progression at different sites.“Obesity may affect the risk of cancer at different sites to varying degrees through the same mechanism, which may be attributed to the heterogeneity of the role of the mechanism in the development of cancer at different sites.are key approaches for weight-centered, obesity-related cancer prevention.Treatment of obesity-related inflammation and hormonal or metabolic dysregulation with medications has also shown promise in preventing obesity-related cancers.The complex relationship between obesity and cancer risk, emphasizing the site-specific mechanisms and potential intervention strategies for preventing obesity-associated cancers.By continuing to investigate the interplay between obesity and cancer, we can develop effective prevention and treatment strategies to reduce the burden of obesity-related cancers.Source-Eurekalert