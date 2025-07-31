The Power of Words: LLMs` Influence on Substance Use Disorder Stigma

When LLMs (large language models) use stigmatizing language, it can make patients feel judged, leading to decreased trust in clinicians.

Patient-Centered Communication: A Key to Better Health Outcomes

AI Models Less Stigmatizing with Prompt Engineering

Speak with Empathy, Heal with Compassion

As AI becomes more prevalent in healthcare communication, a new study reveals that large language models (LLMs) can reinforce harmful stereotypes, with over).However, the study also reveals that using targeted prompts can significantly decrease the use of stigmatizing language in LLM responses, offering a potential solution to this issue.“Usingcan build trust and. It tells patients we care about them and want to help,” said corresponding author Wei Zhang, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of Medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology at Mass General Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system.“Stigmatizing language, even through LLMs, may make patients feel judged and could cause a loss of trust in clinicians.”are generated from everyday language, which oftenPrompt engineering is a process of strategically crafting input instructions to guide model outputs towards non-stigmatizing language and can be used to train LLMs to employ more inclusive language for patients.This study showed that employing prompt engineering within LLMs reduced the likelihood of stigmatizing language by 88%.For their study, the authors tested 14 LLMs on 60 generated clinically relevant prompts related to(AUD),(ALD), and(SUD). Mass General Brigham physicians then assessed the responses for stigmatizing language using guidelines from the National Institute on Drug Abuse and the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (both organizations’ official names still contain outdated and stigmatizing terminology).Their results indicated thatof responses from LLMs without prompt engineering, in comparison to 6.3% of LLMs with prompt engineering.Additionally, results indicated that longer responses are associated with a higher likelihood of stigmatizing language in comparison to shorter responses.The effect was seen across all 14 models tested, although some models were more likely than others to use stigmatizing terms.Future directions includeThe authors advise clinicians to proofread LLM-generated content to avoid stigmatizing language before using it in patient interactions and to offer alternative, patient-centered language options.The authors note that future research should involve patients and family members with lived experience to refine definitions and lexicons of stigmatizing language, ensuring LLM outputs align with the needs of those most affected.This study reinforces the need to prioritize language in patient care as LLMs become increasingly used in healthcare communication.Source-Eurekalert