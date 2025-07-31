The Opioid Connection: Ketamine`s Surprising Role in Depression Relief

Ketamine offers rapid relief for depression, proving effective even for patients who haven't responded to other treatments.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Ketamine in Major Depressive Disorder: Mechanisms and Future Perspectives



Go to source Trusted Source

Glutamate, Opioids, and Ketamine



‘Think ketamine is harmless fun? What it does to your bladder and kidneys might shock you - and it’s often irreversible. #MedIndia #Ketamine #Depression #Opioids #MentalHealth’

Male vs. Female Response: Naltrexone's Influence on Glutamatergic Activity in Depression

Advertisement

The Difference Between Ketamine and Opioids: Understanding the Mechanisms

Ketamine in Major Depressive Disorder: Mechanisms and Future Perspectives - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7113176/)

Ketamine offers rapid and effective relief from depression, even for patients who haven't responded to other treatments, but the underlying brain mechanisms driving this response are still unclear ().A new study from King’s College London reveals that ketamine's effectiveness in treating. The study, led by King’s College London and published in Nature Medicine, included 26 individuals with clinically diagnosed depression who were given a low dose ketamine infusion across two sessions during neuroimaging.Before receiving the ketamine infusion, in one session they were given, whichin the brain, and in the other they were given a placebo.Participants were monitored during the infusion in a brain scanner using a method called(MRS). MRS measured dynamic changes in a brain chemical called. Depressive symptoms were then assessed using the clinician-rated(MADRS) 24-hours after infusion, when ketamine’s antidepressive symptoms peak.They found thatobserved the following day, suggesting that the opioid system plays a key role in mediating the antidepressant response.The study also identified a sex-related effect: thewith depression than in the females with depression.These insights into how ketamine works for different people is essential to personalising treatments.Dr Luke Jelen, lead author of the study and a Clinical Lecturer in Psychiatry at King’s College London, said: “Ketamine often makes the news for negative reasons. However, at a low dose, ketamine shows enormous potential to offer relief from the symptoms of depression.”“Understanding whether the opioid system is involved ketamine’s antidepressant effects is a really important question, given how much we still don't know about how ketamine works. “Our study shows that the opioid system is involved and offers insight into how it contributes to ketamine’s effects.”The authors are keen to highlight that. Instead, the findings point to a dynamic interplay between the glutamatergic and opioid systems, which may work together to support ketamine’s rapid antidepressant effects.. Understanding if and how the opioid system is involved in the effects of ketamine is important to understand why ketamine works and develop new, alternative treatments.is currently being used toin private clinics and a small number of NHS clinics. Atit is also. However, it is also used recreationally and if misused can cause serious health problems including irreversible damage to the bladder and kidneys.Professor Mitul Mehta, a professor of neuroimaging & psychopharmacology at King’s College London, said: “The brain’s different neurochemical systems work together to produce our experiences and behaviour so it is no surprise that the opiate system may have a role in ketamine’s antidepressant effect.”“We need these kinds of studies to understand exactly what the important brain mechanisms are for antidepressant effects. Understanding more about how ketamine works can lead to treatment being personalised for different people, which is vital for creating safe and effective treatments."Source-Eurekalert