Ketamine offers rapid and effective relief from depression, even for patients who haven't responded to other treatments, but the underlying brain mechanisms driving this response are still unclear (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Glutamate, Opioids, and KetamineA new study from King’s College London reveals that ketamine's effectiveness in treating depression is connected to its interaction with the brain's opioid system. The study, led by King’s College London and published in Nature Medicine, included 26 individuals with clinically diagnosed depression who were given a low dose ketamine infusion across two sessions during neuroimaging.
Before receiving the ketamine infusion, in one session they were given naltrexone, which blocks the opioid receptors in the brain, and in the other they were given a placebo.
Participants were monitored during the infusion in a brain scanner using a method called magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS). MRS measured dynamic changes in a brain chemical called glutamate. Depressive symptoms were then assessed using the clinician-rated Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) 24-hours after infusion, when ketamine’s antidepressive symptoms peak.
They found that blocking the opioid system reduced both the brain’s glutamatergic response and the antidepressant effects observed the following day, suggesting that the opioid system plays a key role in mediating the antidepressant response.
Male vs. Female Response: Naltrexone's Influence on Glutamatergic Activity in Depression
The study also identified a sex-related effect: the effect of naltrexone on glutamatergic activity appeared more pronounced in males with depression than in the females with depression.
These insights into how ketamine works for different people is essential to personalising treatments.
The Difference Between Ketamine and Opioids: Understanding the Mechanisms
“Understanding whether the opioid system is involved ketamine’s antidepressant effects is a really important question, given how much we still don't know about how ketamine works. “Our study shows that the opioid system is involved and offers insight into how it contributes to ketamine’s effects.”
Opiates can offer relief from the systems of depression however they are highly addictive. Understanding if and how the opioid system is involved in the effects of ketamine is important to understand why ketamine works and develop new, alternative treatments.
Low-dose ketamine is currently being used to treat depression in private clinics and a small number of NHS clinics. At higher doses it is also used in medicinal anaesthesia. However, it is also used recreationally and if misused can cause serious health problems including irreversible damage to the bladder and kidneys.
Professor Mitul Mehta, a professor of neuroimaging & psychopharmacology at King’s College London, said: “The brain’s different neurochemical systems work together to produce our experiences and behaviour so it is no surprise that the opiate system may have a role in ketamine’s antidepressant effect.”
“We need these kinds of studies to understand exactly what the important brain mechanisms are for antidepressant effects. Understanding more about how ketamine works can lead to treatment being personalised for different people, which is vital for creating safe and effective treatments."
