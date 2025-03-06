The Neuro: A Global Neurology Leader’s Open Science Revolution

Dr. Guy A. Rouleau advocates for open science to accelerate global neurological disease research through collaboration and data sharing.
In an in-depth interview with Genomic Press, renowned neurologist and geneticist Dr. Guy A. Rouleau, OC, OQ, FRCPC, FRSC, FAAN, shares his groundbreaking vision for advancing neurological disease research through open science principles. As the Director of The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital) and Chair of McGill University’s Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery, Dr. Rouleau is leading a pioneering approach to scientific collaboration that has the potential to transform global brain disease research (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Guy A. Rouleau: Genetic foundations of neurological disease - From risk variants to pathogenic mechanisms
Go to source). "We must be honest and generous and freely share our data and reagents in a timely manner," Dr. Rouleau emphasizes in the interview. "Competition has value, but it must be done in an open manner." This philosophy has driven his establishment of The Neuro as the world's first academic institution fully committed to open science principles through the Tanenbaum Open Science Institute.
‘Dr. Rouleau is a pioneer in genetic research, identifying disease-causing genes in conditions like ALS, epilepsy, and schizophrenia, with nearly 1,000 peer-reviewed articles cited over 110,000 times. #medindia #genetics #genes’
Focus on Overlooked Neurological ConditionsWith nearly 1,000 peer-reviewed publications cited over 110,000 times, Dr. Rouleau's research has identified dozens of disease-causing genes in conditions including ALS, hereditary neuropathies, epilepsy, schizophrenia, and autism. His current work focuses on understanding and developing treatments for prevalent but often overlooked conditions that significantly impact quality of life, including essential tremor and restless legs syndrome.
The interview reveals how Dr. Rouleau's passion for science began with childhood chemistry experiments - and one memorable explosion at age 12. This early fascination led to a distinguished career combining clinical care with groundbreaking genetic research. "When I started working as a postdoc at Harvard, I discovered the field of genetics. It was absolutely fascinating, and I loved learning as much about genetics as I could," he shares.
Accelerating Discoveries in Neurological Disease ResearchDr. Rouleau's vision extends beyond his own research to transforming how science is conducted. "I have come to believe that science must be done in an open fashion," he states. This commitment to open science raises intriguing questions about how increased data sharing and collaboration could accelerate discoveries in neurological disease research. Could this model be adapted by other institutions globally?
As First Vice-President of the World Federation of Neurology, Dr. Rouleau is well-positioned to influence international research practices. His leadership at The Neuro has already demonstrated the potential of open science, with the institute recruiting over 50 professors and establishing itself as a global neuroscience leader.
The Genomic Press Interview also explores Dr. Rouleau's dedication to mentoring the next generation of scientists, his love of sailing, and his guiding philosophy, borrowed from Marcus Aurelius: "If it is not right, do not do it, if it is not true, do not say it."
Advertisement
- Guy A. Rouleau: Genetic foundations of neurological disease – From risk variants to pathogenic mechanisms - (https://genomicpress.kglmeridian.com/view/journals/brainmed/aop/article-10.61373-bm025k.0014/article-10.61373-bm025k.0014.xml)
Source-Eurekalert