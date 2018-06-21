medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Genes Associated With Childhood-onset Schizophrenia Identified

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  June 21, 2018 at 7:53 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Genes associated with childhood-onset schizophrenia have been identified by a research team at the McGill University.
Genes Associated With Childhood-onset Schizophrenia Identified
Genes Associated With Childhood-onset Schizophrenia Identified

Schizophrenia is a major psychiatric illness affecting one per cent of the population worldwide. Patients suffering from schizophrenia present delusions, hallucinations, abnormal behavior, impairment in daily life and cognitive deficits. Current treatments are insufficient in addressing all of these symptoms.

The heritability of schizophrenia is estimated at 80 per cent, but the identification of genes associated with this illness has been challenging.

To identify new genetic variants of this disorder, scientists believed that exploring an extreme and severe form would be helpful, so they chose to focus on childhood-onset schizophrenia, a rare disease with a prevalence of approximately 1 in 40,000. This form has similar symptoms as the adult form, but its onset occurs before the age of 13, and has a very negative outcome. Patients suffering from childhood-onset schizophrenia are generally severely disabled and do not complete a normal school curriculum, nor develop a social life.

A team of researchers recruited and analyzed genetic data from 19 patients with childhood-onset schizophrenia and their unaffected parents. They found that three patients showed a mutation in the ATP1A3 gene while three others showed genetic variants in the FXYD genes, a gene family that contributes to the normal functions of ATP1A3. Mutations affecting ATP1A3 were previously reported in other rare neurological childhood diseases, confirming it has an important role in neurological diseases. This study provides evidence that this gene is also involved in psychiatric disorders.

The identification of genetic variants is the first step forward in efforts to treat childhood-onset schizophrenia. The immediate impact will be to enable diagnosis of patients and provide genetic information to the families. In the future, personalized therapies may follow and some drug interventions might become available for carriers of ATP1A3 mutations.

"Our identification of genes responsible for this terrible condition means researchers can focus on developing drug therapies to give patients better outcomes," says Dr. Boris Chaumette, a post-doctoral researcher in the lab of Dr. Guy Rouleau at The Neuro, and the study's first author. "It will also decrease the guilt the children's parents often feel, because they think they somehow caused their child's condition."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by symptoms of thought, behavior and social problems.

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental illnesses can range from depression, anxiety, phobias to schizophrenia and affective disorders.

Schizoaffective Disorder

Schizoaffective Disorder

Schizoaffective disorder is a serious mental disorder in which the individual reflects symptoms that occur both in schizophrenia and mood disorder.

Anosognosia

Anosognosia

Anosognosia is the lack of awareness or insight in a patient to understand that he/she has a disease, in spite of clinical evidence. It is a symptom of severe mental illness such as schizophrenia and the most important reason why these patients ...

Antipsychotic Medications

Antipsychotic Medications

Antipsychotics are the class of drugs which help in treating mental disorders like schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and other stress related psychosis symptoms.

Mind-wandering

Mind-wandering

Mind wandering is a spontaneous and unintentional shifting of attention of thoughts from a primary task that can happen in varying degrees.

Paranoia

Paranoia

Paranoia is a false belief where the individual feels unfairly targeted or persecuted by everyone else, leading to irrational suspicion and mistrust of others.

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.

More News on:

Schizophrenia Weaver Syndrome Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis Schizoaffective Disorder Mind-wandering Paranoia Anosognosia Antipsychotic Medications 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative dermatitis or erythroderma is a skin condition where the skin becomes reddened and ...

 Alström Syndrome / Alström-Hallgren Syndrome

Alström Syndrome / Alström-Hallgren Syndrome

Alström syndrome, a rare genetic disorder due to ALMS1 mutations, occurs in the first year of ...

 Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate - Drug Information

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate - Drug Information

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate was approved by FDA recently to use as an oral suspension for ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...