About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

The Hidden Killer: Is Financial Health a Vital Cancer Sign?

by Colleen Fleiss on Oct 5 2025 6:30 PM

Higher credit scores did not correlate with lower cancer mortality risk, suggesting financial health isn’t a protective factor.

The Hidden Killer: Is Financial Health a Vital Cancer Sign?
A new study has revealed that cancer patients who experience a decline in their credit scores after diagnosis face a substantially higher risk of death. This finding provides the first concrete evidence connecting an individual’s financial health to their physical survival outcomes. ()
The research suggests that worsening credit scores — often a reflection of mounting medical expenses, reduced income, or financial stress — may serve as an early warning sign of declining health or barriers to care.

Women and Cancer
Women and Cancer
Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

Financial Toxicity Affects Over 11% of Cancer Patients

By linking economic stability with survival rates, the study highlights the critical need to address financial hardship as part of comprehensive cancer care.

The research will be presented at the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2025 in Chicago, October 4-7.

Using data from the Massachusetts Cancer Registry merged with credit bureau data (2010–2019), researchers analyzed 42,451 patients. They found that 8.5% developed financial toxicity — defined as a credit score dropping below 600 points within 1.5 years of diagnosis. An additional 3% of patients already had financial toxicity at the time of diagnosis.

Quiz on Cancer
Quiz on Cancer
Cancer, is the second most leading cause of death worldwide. Cancer is not just one disease but many diseases. There are more than 100 different types of cancer. Take this quiz on and test how much you know about ...
Massachusetts has a health care coverage rate of 97-98%, one of the highest in the country, suggesting that the financial toxicity and associated risks observed are likely even more severe in other states, the authors note.

“Our work shows that as somebody’s credit score drops, their mortality risk increases,” said lead author Benjamin C. James, MD, MS, FACS, an -associate professor of surgery at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts, and chief of general surgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. “This gives providers one more data point to intervene upon.”

Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.

Steep Credit Score Drops Raise Cancer Mortality Risk by Up to 63%

  • Mortality Link: Patients were categorized into credit score tiers. Specifically, patients who lost two tiers within a year were 29% more likely to die. In any 6-month period after diagnosis, a one-tier decline raised the odds of death by 12%, while a two-tier decline raised it by 63%. Conversely, an improvement in credit score was not found to be protective.
  • High-Risk Demographics: Factors like younger age (21to 44-years-old) and Black or Hispanic race were strongly associated with higher odds of developing financial toxicity.
  • High-Risk Socioeconomics: Being separated or divorced, having less than a college education, being a current smoker, having public insurance, and living in areas identified by the Area Deprivation Index as having >5% poverty also increased the risk.
  • Income Disparity: Patients with an annual income below $30,000 faced the greatest risk of financial toxicity, with 3.66 times higher odds compared to those earning $50,000-$69,000.
“The data we have to date shows a difference in access to care based on socioeconomic status. But access to care is different than showing an adverse clinical outcome as a result,” Dr. James noted.

“This isn’t just about stress; it’s literally about people dying unrelated to the cancer itself or made worse by their financial toxicity.”

Cancer Prevention thro' Lifestyle Changes
Cancer Prevention thro' Lifestyle Changes
Did u know that simple changes in lifestyle could lower your cancer risks? Find out how!
References:
  1. Drop in Credit Score After Cancer Diagnosis Linked to Increased Mortality, Study Shows - (https://www.facs.org/media-center/press-releases/2025/drop-in-credit-score-after-cancer-diagnosis-linked-to-increased-mortality-study-shows)
Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All