The Hidden Killer: Is Financial Health a Vital Cancer Sign?

Higher credit scores did not correlate with lower cancer mortality risk, suggesting financial health isn’t a protective factor.



Financial Toxicity Affects Over 11% of Cancer Patients

Steep Credit Score Drops Raise Cancer Mortality Risk by Up to 63%

Mortality Link: Patients were categorized into credit score tiers. Specifically, patients who lost two tiers within a year were 29% more likely to die. In any 6-month period after diagnosis, a one-tier decline raised the odds of death by 12%, while a two-tier decline raised it by 63%. Conversely, an improvement in credit score was not found to be protective.

High-Risk Demographics: Factors like younger age (21to 44-years-old) and Black or Hispanic race were strongly associated with higher odds of developing financial toxicity.

High-Risk Socioeconomics: Being separated or divorced, having less than a college education, being a current smoker, having public insurance, and living in areas identified by the Area Deprivation Index as having >5% poverty also increased the risk.

Income Disparity: Patients with an annual income below $30,000 faced the greatest risk of financial toxicity, with 3.66 times higher odds compared to those earning $50,000-$69,000.

A new study has revealed thatThis finding provides the first concrete evidence connecting an individual’s financial health to their physical survival outcomes. ( )The research suggests that worsening credit scores — often a reflection of mounting medical expenses, reduced income, or financial stress — may serve as an early warning sign of declining health or barriers to care.By linking economic stability with survival rates, the study highlights the critical need to address financial hardship as part of comprehensive cancer care.The research will be presented at the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2025 in Chicago, October 4-7.Using data from the Massachusetts Cancer Registry merged with credit bureau data (2010–2019), researchers analyzed 42,451 patients. They found that 8.5% developedMassachusetts has a health care coverage rate of 97-98%, one of the highest in the country, suggesting that the financial toxicity and associated risks observed are likely even more severe in other states, the authors note.“Our work shows that as somebody’s credit score drops, their mortality risk increases,” said lead author Benjamin C. James, MD, MS, FACS, an -associate professor of surgery at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts, and chief of general surgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. “This gives providers one more data point to intervene upon.”“The data we have to date shows a difference in access to care based on socioeconomic status. But access to care is different than showing an adverse clinical outcome as a result,” Dr. James noted.“This isn’t just about stress; it’s literally about people dying unrelated to the cancer itself or made worse by their financial toxicity.”Source-Eurekalert