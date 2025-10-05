About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Period Education Boosts Confidence, Fights Menstruation Stigma

by Colleen Fleiss on Oct 5 2025 7:24 PM

Period Prepared offers hands-on menstruation education for grades 3–12, covering hygiene, stigma, and cycle tracking.

Providing adolescents with practical, evidence-based information about menstrual health can significantly improve their preparedness and confidence in managing the physical and emotional changes that occur during menstruation. ()
This finding comes from new research presented at the 2025 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition. The study emphasizes that early, accurate education about menstrual cycles not only helps normalize conversations around periods but also empowers young people to approach this natural biological transition with greater understanding and self-assurance.

Research author Hannah Chiu, medical student at the Tulane University School of Medicine, said that lack of practical knowledge about menstruation can negatively impact teens’ body image and reinforce stigma around the topic.

From Trial and Error to Informed: The Goal of Menstruation Education

“Most of us have picked up scraps of information along the way: how to choose a period product, insert a tampon, or track your cycle — usually through trial and error. But imagine a generation of young menstruators who felt informed instead of afraid,” Chiu said.

Chiu noted that, in Louisiana, the state does not mandate sexual education in schools. In 2020, only 11% of middle school students and 24% of high school students received comprehensive sexual education, which does not explicitly cover menstruation.

This educational gap led to the creation of Period Prepared, an organization that provides hands-on menstruation curriculum for students in grades 3-12 and covers topics such as menstrual hygiene, stigma, and cycle monitoring.

Period Prepared Program Receives Positive Feedback from Teens, Parents, and Educators

The program focuses on hands-on activities that supplement what participants are learning and discussing. These activities included creating DIY heating pads to alleviate period cramps and role-playing activities on how to ask for help with period-related issues.

Initial reactions to the program have been positive from educators, parents and, most importantly, those adolescents participating, according to the study abstract. Small group sessions of similar-aged participants proved the most effective at creating engaging conversations. Even those who already had some knowledge on the topic expressed the need for dedicated classroom time to explore the topic.

“Interestingly, the younger participants aged 8 to 10 years old were particularly enthusiastic about more advanced topics. This further reinforces the idea that being well prepared fosters confidence, something that could greatly benefit young people as they begin their menstruation journey,” Chiu said.

References:
  1. Period Prepared: Research Shows Education Helps Teens Feel Informed, Confident - (https://www.aap.org/en/news-room/news-releases-from-aap-conferences/period-prepared-research-shows-education-helps-teens-feel-informed-confident/?srsltid=AfmBOoqWWKqXrvQD2I4K23Z6aHb_XjICbLud9hZ30I6IdvFEFNul25-D)
Source-Eurekalert


