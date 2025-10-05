About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

How Do Parental Bonds and Mood Affect Baby Sleep?

by Colleen Fleiss on Oct 5 2025 6:17 PM

Research finds that enhancing mother–child interactions can significantly reduce sleep issues in infants within certain families.

How Do Parental Bonds and Mood Affect Baby Sleep?
A new study examined various types of sleep difficulties among infants, as reported by their parents. These included challenges related to total sleep duration, frequent night awakenings, trouble falling asleep, and sleep-association disturbances — situations where infants struggle to return to sleep without parental assistance after waking. ()
While previous studies have explored the relationship between a parent–child bond and infant sleep, most have focused on mothers. Research examining the role of fathers in this context has been virtually non-existent until now.

Six Essential Habits for Better Sleep
Six Essential Habits for Better Sleep
Discover the 6 habits to help you sleep better, from consistent sleep schedules to stress management techniques.

Mother-Infant Bonding Issues at Eight Months Predict Worsening Sleep Problems Through Age Two

Problems experienced by mothers in bonding with their eight-month-old babies manifested in the latter as increased total sleep problems as well as difficulty in falling asleep at that age. At the age of two, these problems were compounded by night awakenings and sleep-association disturbances. Results persisted when controlling for several variables affecting infant sleep, including parental age, depressive symptoms, education and health problems as well as breastfeeding, gender, age and number of siblings for the child.

A somewhat surprising find was the lack of connection between paternal bonding problems and infant sleep problems. The depressive symptoms of both the mother and father increased risk of child’s sleep problems. Maternal depressive symptoms were related to infant sleep both directly and indirectly through bonding problems.

“The results emphasize the importance of identifying challenges in the affectional bond between mother and infant as early as possible, even before birth. Support aimed at strengthening the bond should be provided particularly when the mother has depressive symptoms and difficulties in establishing such a bond. Infant sleep problems should also be actively addressed, taking into account perspectives related to interaction,” says University Lecturer Erja Rusanen, PhD in Education, the study’s corresponding author from the University of Helsinki.

Quiz on How much do You Know About Infants
Quiz on How much do You Know About Infants
The first year after the baby’s birth is enjoyable as the baby is learning new things everyday. Take this quiz on the baby’s first year after birth and test your knowledge about ...
“Supporting parent–infant bonding through interventions or psychotherapy is important, as bonding problems and infant sleep problems likely have a mutually amplifying effect. At their worst, they can lead to a vicious circle that negatively affects family life.”

Why Supporting Bonding is Key to Solving Infant Sleep Problems

The study was carried out in central Finland by collecting data from parents at four different times: during the last trimester of pregnancy and when their child was three, eight and 24 months of age. Both parents completed nearly identical questionnaires.

Epworth Sleepiness Scale
Epworth Sleepiness Scale
Measure your daytime sleepiness using this simple interactive tool, based on Epworth Sleepiness disorder Scale. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness is a type of hypersomnia characterized by persistent sleepiness and lack of energy.
The study’s outcome variables (infant sleep problems) were measured at the eight- and 24-month timepoints, the explanatory variables (parental bonding problems) at the eight-month timepoint. The control variables were measured at all four timepoints.

Compared to similar studies, this one had a significant number of participating parents: 1,299 mothers and 1,211 fathers responded to the bonding questionnaire, while 1,301 parents assessed infant sleep problems at the age of eight months and 950 at the age of 24 months.

Sleeping Disorders
Sleeping Disorders
How many times have you stayed awake in the dead of the night counting sheep? If it is fairly often then you could be suffering from a sleep disorder!
References:
  1. Are maternal and paternal bonding problems associated with child sleep problems at 8 and 24 months? - (linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S0163638325000979)
Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Child Health News
View All