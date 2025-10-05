How Do Parental Bonds and Mood Affect Baby Sleep?

Research finds that enhancing mother–child interactions can significantly reduce sleep issues in infants within certain families.



Mother-Infant Bonding Issues at Eight Months Predict Worsening Sleep Problems Through Age Two

Why Supporting Bonding is Key to Solving Infant Sleep Problems

A new study examined variousas reported by their parents. These included challenges related to total sleep duration, frequent night awakenings, trouble falling asleep, and sleep-association disturbances — situations where infants struggle to return to sleep without parental assistance after waking. ( )While previous studies have explored the relationship between a parent–child bond and infant sleep, most have focused on mothers. Research examining the role of fathers in this context has been virtually non-existent until now.Problems experienced by mothers in bonding with their eight-month-old babies manifested in the latter as increased total sleep problems as well as difficulty in falling asleep at that age. At the age of two, these problems were compounded by night awakenings and sleep-association disturbances. Results persisted when controlling forA somewhat surprising find was the lack of connection between paternal bonding problems and infant sleep problems. The depressive symptoms of both the mother and father increased risk of child’s sleep problems. Maternal depressive symptoms were related to infant sleep both directly and indirectly through bonding problems.“The results emphasize the importance of identifying challenges in the affectional bond between mother and infant as early as possible, even before birth. Support aimed at strengthening the bond should be provided particularly when the mother has depressive symptoms and difficulties in establishing such a bond.says University Lecturer Erja Rusanen, PhD in Education, the study’s corresponding author from the University of Helsinki.“Supporting parent–infant bonding through interventions or psychotherapy is important, as bonding problems and infant sleep problems likely have a mutually amplifying effect. At their worst, they can lead to a vicious circle that negatively affects family life.”The study was carried out in central Finland by collecting data from parents at four different times: during the last trimester of pregnancy and when their child was three, eight and 24 months of age. Both parents completed nearly identical questionnaires.The study’s outcome variables (infant sleep problems) were measured at the eight- and 24-month timepoints, the explanatory variables (parental bonding problems) at the eight-month timepoint. The control variables were measured at all four timepoints.Compared to similar studies, this one had a significant number of participating parents: 1,299 mothers and 1,211 fathers responded to the bonding questionnaire, while 1,301 parents assessed infant sleep problems at the age of eight months and 950 at the age of 24 months.Source-Eurekalert