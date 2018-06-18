Ten Gurdwaras In Delhi Implement Food Safety Regulations for Prasad Distribution

Ten major Delhi gurdwaras have implemented the BHOG (Blissful and Hygienic Offering to God) initiative set by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The main purpose of this is to serve safe, hygienic and nutritious prasad to all devotees.

Langars or otherwise called as Community kitchens have Delhi's gurdwaras operate on principles rooted in bringing people together and advocating for health through nutritional food by closing the gap on hunger every day, said Manjit Singh G.K., President, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), on Sunday.He said DSGMC had cleared the stringent targets set by the Health Ministry under Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) project BHOG (Blissful and Hygienic Offering to God) to ensure that visiting devotees were served safe, hygienic and nutritious langar at all historical Gurudwaras managed by it in the national capital.FSSAI in 2016 had launched project BHOG with an aim to ensure all places of worship in the country to adopt and maintain that the 'prasad' received by devotees is safe for consumption."Around one lakh devotees partake langar in all ten gurdwaras here on weekdays. The number of devotees touches the mark of more than five lakh on weekends and festival seasons like Holi, Baishakhi, and Gurpurb," Singh said."Langar in gurdwaras are promoting healthy eating by providing nutritious food through the distribution of sacred 'prasad' which consists of full diet, with chapatis, 'dal,' 'sabzi' and 'kheer,'" the DSGMC statement read.Singh said the management committee had set up the food safety standards and hygiene maintenance of the gurdwara kitchens preparing langar and 'prasad' which is distributed free among devotees and the general public.He said 'desi ghee' and edible oils purchased by the committee for use in langar were standardized and tested for purity in government laboratories before using to cook to ensure food safety standards and hygiene maintenance.Reverse osmosis (RO) plants have been set up to provide clean water for cooking to prevent contamination of food.All employees engaged in langar kitchen were required to bear yellow aprons, gloves, and head covered with a turban, it stated, adding that langar premises were cleaned twice a day to ensure cleanliness and hygienic standards.Workshops and training sessions were being organized for 'prasad' handlers and vendors in Gurudwaras to sensitize them about the need for food safety regulations, health, and hygiene.Source: IANS