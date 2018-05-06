Delhi Hospital Gives Iraqi Boy New Lease of Life

A three-year-old boy from Iraq who was brought to Delhi with a complete heart blockage was saved by doctors at the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute.



The doctors implanted a tiny trans catheter pacemaker through the veins without an open heart surgery.

‘Delhi doctors at the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute saved the life of a three-year-old boy from Iraq who was suffering from a complete heart block. The doctors implanted a pacemaker through the veins saving the boy from another open heart surgery.’ In this case, the boy, Ameer Mausa, had already undergone an open heart surgery in Mumbai when he was just one-and-a-half-year-old.



"Ameer had earlier undergone open heart surgery to correct a congenital anomaly. Subsequent to this, the patient developed complete heart block which means that pulse rate was slow and as a result the child suffered from multiple episodes of fainting," said Radha Krishnan, Director Paediatric Cardiology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute.



"Although, other hospitals suggested to opt for an open heart surgery for the placement of the pacemaker, we took up the challenge of routing the pacemaker through the veins as second open heart surgery in a three year old kid would lead to further complications in the long run," Krishnan said.



When brought to Fortis, the doctors briefed the parents about the complications involved with another open heart surgery.



He was then taken up for single chamber (VVIR) pacemaker implantation via the veins under the clavicle. A team of doctors led by Krishnan and Aparna Jaswal of Fortis performed the procedure.



"He was implanted with a tiny trans catheter pacemaker without surgery and the entire procedure lasted for less than 45 minutes," said Jaswal.



"As a follow up he was given a remote monitoring device wherein he can send in his transmissions from his home to us whenever they want. He has been advised to come for review every six months," Jaswal said.



Treatment of complete heart block usually requires placement of a permanent pacemaker. In cases of young children with congenital complete heart block who are asymptomatic, this may be postponed for several years.



However, inevitably almost all patients with complete heart block require a pacemaker to protect the function of the heart and prevent the development of symptoms.



Complete heart block can be found in a number of different situations in paediatric patients.



Some patients who undergo open heart surgery may develop complete heart block as a result of the surgery.



Complete heart block may also be the result of transmission of antibodies in the womb from the mother to the foetus, Fortis said.







