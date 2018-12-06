medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Delhi Hospital Successfully Treats a 4-Month-Old Girl Of Eye Cancer

by Hannah Joy on  June 12, 2018 at 9:54 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A four-month-old girl from Nepal who was diagnosed with bilateral retinoblastoma, a form of eye cancer that causes loss of vision due to abnormal growth in retina has been successfully treated at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi, India.
Delhi Hospital Successfully Treats a 4-Month-Old Girl Of Eye Cancer
Delhi Hospital Successfully Treats a 4-Month-Old Girl Of Eye Cancer

The girl, Sampada, is fully cured now, but still visits the Delhi facility on a regular basis for check-ups, the hospital said in a statement on Monday.

The girl was diagnosed with the disease when she was barely a month old and was referred to the city after doctors from her hometown Pokhhara realised the severity.

Her mother too lost her vision due to this eye cancer and her father was visually impaired since birth.

"Retinoblastoma is a type of eye cancer which affects the retina of the eye. It is the most sensitive lining of the eye having photosensitive cells and receives the light and sends the signal to the brain via optic nerve, where they are interpreted as images," said Amita Mahajan from Apollo Hospitals.

"In rare cases, pediatric retinoblastoma can be fatal, though the success rate of treatment is 90 percent," she added.

Sampada was four-month-old when she was admitted for chemotherapy at the Delhi hospital under the care of Mahajan.

The disease affects children more and rarely occurs among adults, Mahajan said.

"The total income of the family was Rs 5,000 per month. It was a brave decision on their part to seek treatment for their daughter despite so many hurdles in their way," Mahajan said.

"We registered Sampada's family with a non-profit organisation and after the discussion with an advisory body, we started providing to-and-fro travel conveyance to the family," Mahajan said.



Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Related Links

Retinoblastoma

Retinoblastoma

Retinoblastoma is a type of cancer of the eye occurring in children. Early diagnosis and treatment, and genetic counselling can go a long way in saving life and vision in children and siblings at risk for this disease.

Eye Cancer Caused by 2 Gene Mutations

Eye Cancer Caused by 2 Gene Mutations

At the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, researchers have identified a therapeutic target for treating the most common form of eye cancer in adults.

Increased Eye Cancer Risk Linked to Eye Color Pigmentation Genes

Increased Eye Cancer Risk Linked to Eye Color Pigmentation Genes

Scientists report the first evidence of a strong association between genes linked to eye color and development of uveal melanoma.

New Type of Eye Cancer Discovered in Very Young Babies

New Type of Eye Cancer Discovered in Very Young Babies

A new type of retinoblastoma, a rapidly developing eye cancer that affects very young babies has been discovered and this can immediately change clinical practice and optimize care for these children.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Nervous Tic

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Nervous Tic Retinoblastoma Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Eye Vision LASIK Surgery Facts Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Achalasia

Achalasia

In achalasia / esophageal achalasia / achalasia cardia / cardiospasm, food fails to pass into the ...

 Top Eight Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Top Eight Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Learn about 8 self-body checks that experts advise every woman should do to ensure her health is ...

 Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Interested in learning the health benefits of activated charcoal? Learn about how it helps from ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...