medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Human Brain Perceives Eye Wrinkles as a Sign of Sincerity

by Rishika Gupta on  June 12, 2018 at 12:32 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Human brains tend to perceive certain facial expressions such as wrinkles around the eyes as a sign of expression of more sincere and intense emotion, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the Emotion Journal.
Human Brain Perceives Eye Wrinkles as a Sign of Sincerity
Human Brain Perceives Eye Wrinkles as a Sign of Sincerity

Using a method called the visual rivalry, the researchers showed study participants photos of expressions with and without the Duchenne marker to study which of the expressions our brains perceive as more important. When different images are shown in each eye, the brain alternates between these two images, but will bring the image that is perceived as more relevant into perceptual awareness more often.

Principal investigator on the study, Dr. Julio Martinez-Trujillo, a professor at Western's Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry says the visual rivalry is like a window into the unconscious and demonstrates what our brains involuntarily see as more relevant or important. "The expressions involving the Duchenne marker were always dominant. So if the emotion is more intense, your brain actually prefers to bring it into perceptual awareness for a longer time," said Martinez-Trujillo.

The investigators also asked participants to rate the expressions on a scale for intensity and sincerity and found that people systematically ranked the Duchenne smiles and Duchenne sad expressions as more sincere and more intense than the non-Duchenne expressions.

"These findings provide evidence of a possible universal language for reading emotions. In other words, a given facial action may have a single role across multiple facial expressions--especially if that facial action shapes your social interactions. For example, knowing if a stranger's smile is genuine and whether that person can be trusted, warns you whether you should evade or not," said Nour Malek, Ph.D., first author on the paper.

The authors point out that the results are a step toward understanding the more general questions of why facial expressions contain the specific facial actions they do, and how that contributes to our understanding of emotion.

"Since Darwin, scientists have wondered if there is a language of facial expression. This research suggests one key to this language is constriction of the eyes," said Daniel Messinger, Ph.D., professor in the department of psychology at the University of Miami.

"When you have social interactions you need to perceive whether a person is sincere or not," said Martinez-Trujillo who is also a scientist at Western's Brain and Mind Institute and Robarts Research Institute. "So my interest now is, what will be the results if we do this same test with people with autism spectrum disorder. They often have trouble reading out emotions from other people, so we wonder if that might have to do with their ability to read this marker for sincerity."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Related Links

Reversing Ageing may be Possible by Removing Wrinkles from Cells

Reversing Ageing may be Possible by Removing Wrinkles from Cells

New study opens the possibility of turning back the clock on ageing by repairing wrinkles inside our cells.

Invisible Second Skin to Reduce Wrinkles and Eye Bags

Invisible Second Skin to Reduce Wrinkles and Eye Bags

The polymer material can not only eliminate wrinkles and eye bags, but also protect sensitive skin from the ravages of eczema and dermatitis.

Reactive Oxygen Species From Sun's Rays Initiates and Aggravates Skin Cancer and Wrinkles

Reactive Oxygen Species From Sun's Rays Initiates and Aggravates Skin Cancer and Wrinkles

Our skin ages due to the constant exposure to sunlight as radiation from UVA and UVB rays penetrate cells and increase the number of damaging free radicals.

Get Rid of Wrinkles and Look Younger With This Anti-aging Gin

Get Rid of Wrinkles and Look Younger With This Anti-aging Gin

Some types of alcoholic beverages are considered to have some positive effects on the overall health. This new drink may help fight against aging.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You

Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You

Is there anyone in this world who fails to be swayed by the magic of youth? None, for when youth explodes joyously all Nature smiles!

Nervous Tic

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Nervous Tic Eye Brain Brain Facts Vision LASIK Surgery Facts Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Achalasia

Achalasia

In achalasia / esophageal achalasia / achalasia cardia / cardiospasm, food fails to pass into the ...

 Top Eight Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Top Eight Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Learn about 8 self-body checks that experts advise every woman should do to ensure her health is ...

 Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Interested in learning the health benefits of activated charcoal? Learn about how it helps from ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...