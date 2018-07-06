medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Environmental Health

Ozone Pollution Spikes in Delhi-NCR: Rising Threat

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 7, 2018 at 5:57 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Spike in ozone pollution is a rising threat for the already polluted Delhi, National Capital Region, reports a new study.

Conducted by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), the study is based on data collected at 31 monitoring stations of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Ozone Pollution Spikes in Delhi-NCR: Rising Threat
Ozone Pollution Spikes in Delhi-NCR: Rising Threat

It showed that the ozone or O3 has shown up as the "dominant pollutant" along with particulate matter in the daily Air Quality Index (AQI) from February to May.

"During February-May, at least on 23 days, ozone has emerged as the dominant pollutant... These are the early signs of a dangerous trend," then it pointed out.

Although the study is "not comparative" as in 2017 data collected was very less -- four as compared to 31 in 2018, the geographical spread of ozone is cautioning, CSE experts told IANS.

A highly reactive effluent, ozone is created as oxides of nitrogen (NOx) react with heat, sunlight and other volatile gases which are mostly a product of vehicular pollution and other sources.

"Ozone is very harmful, especially for the patients with respiratory ailments, asthma and lung issues... chest pains, coughing, nausea, headaches are common symptoms," Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy and head of CSE, told IANS.

It can also worsen heart disease. A study from Health Effect Institute in 2017 had shown that early deaths due to ozone have jumped by 148 percent in India.

Although ozone is believed to form in the highly polluted area, this study found that green regions like Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range near Asola sanctuary were the most vulnerable.

In the shooting range, ozone levels exceeded the 8-hour average standards on 54 percent of days in February, 87 percent in March, 90 percent in April, and 90 percent in May, the study showed.

Densely-populated Patparganj, R.K. Puram, Nehru Nagar, industrial areas and low-income areas of Najafgarh and Sonia Vihar, were also among the most vulnerable.

The study says that at such locations, ozone levels have exceeded the standards for more than 50 percent of the days during the entire period of February to May.

Besides, Gurugram in Haryana and Lutyen's and Central Delhi are also affected by this rising threat, it pointed out.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Related Links

Toxic Ozone Pollution Sees Hike Due To Delhi Heat

Toxic Ozone Pollution Sees Hike Due To Delhi Heat

There is more to the sizzling heat than rising temperatures in Delhi. Uunusually high levels of toxic ozone in the city in the past two weeks were found by scientists.

Ozone Exposure Linked With Cardiovascular Disease

Ozone Exposure Linked With Cardiovascular Disease

Ozone is a difficult pollutant to control because its creation in the atmosphere is complex.

Air Pollution

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Air Pollution may Increase Mortality in Older Adults

Air Pollution may Increase Mortality in Older Adults

Short-term exposures to air pollution and warm-season ozone, even below current national air quality standards, are associated with increased risk of mortality.

More News on:

Pollution 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Dry eye disease can be caused by some commonly prescribed systemic and topical medications; if ...

 Lumbar Puncture (Spinal Tap)

Lumbar Puncture (Spinal Tap)

Lumbar puncture is a diagnostic procedure to obtain a sample of cerebrospinal fluid surrounding the ...

 Temper Tantrum in Children

Temper Tantrum in Children

Temper tantrum is an attention seeking behavior in young children who cannot control or express ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...