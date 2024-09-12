TB Screening for 80 Lakh Diabetics: Tamil Nadu`s Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam

In a significant public health initiative, the Tamil Nadu government plans to screen 80 lakh people diagnosed with diabetes for tuberculosis (TB). This extensive effort will be part of the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam programme, targeting high-risk individuals for mandatory TB screening. Health Secretary Supriya Sahu outlined this initiative during the Tamil Nadu State Dissemination Meeting of REACH ALLIES, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with organizations such as REACH and its TB Champions programme to ensure effective outreach.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam
Go to source)
Advertisement
Tamilnadu in TB ManagementTamil Nadu has made considerable progress in TB case notification and treatment outcomes in recent years. As of the second quarter of 2024, the case notification rate stood at 124 per 1,00,000 population, reflecting the state's improved detection efforts. The treatment success rate is currently 85%, but the state aims to raise this to 96%-97%, according to Ms. Sahu.
The treatment of drug-resistant TB remains a challenge across many states; however, Tamil Nadu has managed to improve its treatment success rate for this difficult form of TB to over 70%.
Advertisement
Challenges in Screening for TB Among DiabeticsNutritional support is a crucial area in the fight against TB, and Tamil Nadu's government has allocated ₹2.1 crore to provide such aid to 13,933 TB patients. Ms. Sahu highlighted that community engagement and the use of cutting-edge medical technology are essential components in making the National TB Elimination Programme successful.
Dr. T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, discussed the logistical challenge of screening the 80 lakh individuals diagnosed with diabetes who have been identified and listed. He stressed the importance of TB champions in capacity-building and advocacy, given the scale of the task.
The TB Champions movement, initiated in 2019, has grown from a small group of 200 to a robust network of 30,000 individuals. These champions play a pivotal role in India's efforts to combat TB, according to Stephane Laroche, Regional Controller for USAID/India, USAID/Sri Lanka, and Maldives. The TB Champions provide vital advocacy, capacity-building, and support for individuals affected by TB.
Advertisement
TN ALLIES Impact Report and the Differentiated Care ModelThe Health Secretary also released the TN ALLIES Impact Report during the event. The project, implemented in 15 districts across four states—Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu—aims to improve TB care through a community-led monitoring approach. The Community Accountability Framework (CAF) used by the project has resulted in improved care and services at 82 TB units in six districts.
The ALLIES project also introduced the Differentiated Care Model, which screens newly diagnosed TB patients for both clinical and social vulnerabilities, including factors like alcohol use, smoking, malnutrition, anemia, and migration. A press release noted that three out of four TB patients were found to have at least one of these vulnerabilities.
Actor and TB survivor Suhasini Maniratnam was among the notable attendees at the meeting, along with various health officials, including Director of Medical and Rural Health Services Dr. J. Rajamoorthy, and State TB Officer Asha Frederick.
This concerted effort aims to enhance TB treatment success rates, provide support to vulnerable populations, and strengthen Tamil Nadu’s fight against TB, with an ultimate goal of achieving TB elimination.
References:
- Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam - (https://spc.tn.gov.in/makkalai-thedi-maruthuvam//)
Source-Medindia