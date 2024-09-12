India and Australia Join Forces With $100K One Health Partnership

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Indian and Australian health leaders to develop One Health program



Go to source Trusted Source



‘India and Australia unite to combat antibiotic resistance with cutting-edge research! #globalhealth #medindia’

Advertisement

One Health Approach to Address Global Health Threats

Advertisement This initiative builds on a 15-year partnership, initially focused on training public health professionals, and will now encompass broader areas of concern. The expanded collaboration will center on disease surveillance, antimicrobial resistance, vaccine innovation, and continued education for emerging health professionals.



A team from the University’s Sydney Infectious Diseases Institute recently visited India to discuss new avenues of collaboration, with a particular focus on One Health—an integrated approach that connects human, animal, and environmental health. The One Health concept is becoming increasingly important in global health strategies, recognizing that the health of people, animals, and ecosystems are deeply intertwined. Issues like zoonotic diseases, antimicrobial resistance, and environmental degradation are not isolated problems; they demand a holistic strategy that the One Health framework provides.





Advertisement Strengthening Disease Surveillance and Vaccine Development By leveraging cross-disciplinary expertise—from veterinary science to human medicine—the partnership between the University of Sydney and PHFI aims to develop innovative solutions that address health challenges at the intersection of these three domains. One Health initiatives will include surveillance of emerging diseases that affect both humans and animals, as well as the development of novel vaccines to combat prevalent zoonotic diseases.



PHFI, established in 2006, has emerged as a key institution for public health research and capacity building in India, training a new generation of health professionals. Combined with India’s expertise in pharmaceutical manufacturing, this collaboration is expected to elevate India's role as a global leader in public health.





Tackling Zoonotic Diseases and Antimicrobial Resistance with One Health Solutions “By uniting our resources, we are positioning ourselves to address major public health issues like infectious disease outbreaks and antibiotic resistance,” said Associate Professor Shailendra Sawleshwarkar from the University of Sydney.



Professor Antoine van Oijen added, “Our collaboration with PHFI is perfectly aligned to make substantial contributions to One Health, especially as global health challenges increasingly require interdisciplinary solutions.”



The strengthened partnership is expected to foster impactful research and innovative health solutions that will not only benefit India and Australia but also contribute to the global public health landscape.



References: Indian and Australian health leaders to develop One Health program - (https://www.sydney.edu.au/news-opinion/news/2024/09/09/indian-and-australian-health-leaders-to-develop-joint-one-health.html/)



Source-Medindia

The University of Sydney has committed AU$100,000 to strengthen its long-standing collaboration with the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI). This funding will bolster research efforts aimed at addressing critical global health challenges, including antibiotic resistance and the increasing threat of infectious diseases.(