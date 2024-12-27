Biden Signs HEARTS Act: Empowering Schools Against Cardiac Arrest

President Biden signs the HEARTS Act, enhancing cardiac emergency preparedness in schools with CPR and AED resources, aiming to increase survival rates from cardiac arrest.

Did you know

Only 40% of people who experience a #cardiacarrest get immediate help before the emergency responders arrive. #biden #medindia ’

Protecting Students from Cardiac Arrest

Equipping Schools with CPR and AED Resources

Saving Lives with Cardiac Emergency Plans