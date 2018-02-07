medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Tau Protein Does Not Stabilize Microtubules

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 2, 2018 at 1:17 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Microtubule-stabilizing drugs currently in clinical trials may not be effective in treating Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases associated with the dysfunction of the protein called tau, suggested study by researchers from Drexel University College of Medicine.
Tau Protein Does Not Stabilize Microtubules
Tau Protein Does Not Stabilize Microtubules

The scientists' new research, published this week in Current Biology, suggests just the opposite: Tau's actual role in the neuron is to allow microtubules to grow and remain dynamic.

This is critical because both the stable and dynamic regions of the microtubule must be present in the brain for successful cognitive function, according to Liang Oscar Qiang, PhD, the study's lead author and a research assistant professor in the College of Medicine.

"We think the reason why the brain has so much tau is to ensure that there is always a robust dynamic component to the microtubules," Qiang said. "Otherwise, without tau, too much of the microtubule mass of the brain would be stable."

"The popular theory suggests that patients with neurodegenerative diseases are losing microtubules because they are becoming less stable. What our study suggests is that, with the depletion of tau, patients are in fact losing the dynamic regions of microtubule," said Baas. "So, by treating neurodegenerative diseases with microtubule-stabilizing drugs, the potential exists for making matters worse rather than better."

Microtubules are tubular polymers that make up the infrastructure of a cell and also act as railways to transport organelles throughout the cytoplasm. These intracellular structures have a stable region, as well as a region that remains dynamic, which are both important to their role in a cell.

Tau is one of the hallmark proteins of Alzheimer's disease. In the diseased brain, tau breaks away from microtubules and forms neurofibrillary tangles, blocking nutrient transport to neurons and eventually killing them.

Drugs that affect microtubule stability are currently under investigation as potential therapies for Alzheimer's, because it is nearly universally accepted by the scientific community - evidenced by documentation in hundreds of research papers, websites and instructional materials - that the role of tau is to stabilize microtubules in neurons of the brain, specifically in nerve fibers called axons.

Despite this widespread belief, a research group reported almost 20 years ago that tau may not be responsible for microtubule stability. Drexel researchers decided to delve deeper into the question by depleting tau from cultured rat neurons and comparing microtubule levels in their axons after four days.

They found that the volume of microtubules was reduced in the axon, not due to their destabilization, but rather because of preferential loss of the dynamic regions of the microtubules. In fact, depleting tau made the remaining microtubules more stable, instead of less. This alters our basic understanding about tau.

"We found that tau does not stabilize the neuron's microtubules. The real work of tau is to protect the dynamic regions of microtubules from being stabilized and also to allow them to lengthen," said Baas.

In other words, rather than thinking about tau as a railroad tie - needed at regular intervals to stabilize a track - the protein acts more like a bridge pier, allowing microtubules to remain constantly in motion. Otherwise, the bridge would crack.

The researchers also studied MAP6, which they call a "genuine stabilizer of microtubules," from the cultured neurons, and found that MAP6 spreads out on the microtubule when tau is depleted, which explains why the microtubules become more stable when they lose their tau.

The research team's next steps will be to repeat similar experiments in adult rodent brain. If they can replicate their results, they will seek to "restore what is lost" in the neurodegenerative brain by recovering the lost dynamic regions of the microtubules through novel therapeutic approaches.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Related Links

How Accumulation of Tau Protein may Contribute to the Development of Alzheimer's Disease

How Accumulation of Tau Protein may Contribute to the Development of Alzheimer's Disease

Study suggests a strong link between Tau protein within neurons and the activity of particular DNA sequences called transposable elements, which might trigger neurodegeneration.

Two Tau Proteins That Aggravate Alzheimer's Disease Identified

Two Tau Proteins That Aggravate Alzheimer's Disease Identified

Individual Tau proteins interact with and disrupt the cell membrane of neurons.

Quiz On Alzheimer's Disease

Quiz On Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia. Participate in this quiz to find out how much you know about this debilitating ...

Rhodanine-based Compounds Inhibit Tau Protein Aggregation

Rhodanine-based Compounds Inhibit Tau Protein Aggregation

In several bioassays, inhibition of Tau protein accumulation shows that the formulation additives do not reduce drug efficacy and activity.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

The Basics of Baby Food

The Basics of Baby Food

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants’ health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

More News on:

Magical Millets for Your Health The Basics of Baby Food Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for children is the perfect tool for a healthy body and mind with body postures, breathing ...

 Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Smokers use tobacco or nicotine regularly in spite of being aware of negative health ...

 Thymus Cancer

Thymus Cancer

Thymus cancer also termed malignant thymoma or thymic carcinoma, is a rare cancer of the thymus ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...