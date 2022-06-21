Tamil Nadu Governor Presides Over Yoga Day Celebrations

R.N. Ravi, the Tamil Nadu Governor, presided over the International Yoga Day celebrations held on the Rajbhavan premises.
The Governor participated in various Yoga activities. Hundreds of people presided over the International Yoga Day celebrations held on the Rajbhavan premises took part in the International Yoga Day celebrations held at the Rajbhavan along with the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi.
In his presidential address, the Governor said that including Yoga in one's daily routine would give proper balance to both mental and physical activities. He called upon the people of the state to become regulars in practicing Yoga which was now practiced across the globe.
International Yoga Day 2022He also said that doing routine Yoga would make one fit and agile both mentally and physically.
Annamalai said that the people of the world had accepted the novel project of International Yoga Day, which was put forward to the world by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that practicing Yoga has become an ordinary matter in several parts of the world and called upon the people of the state to be regular practitioners of yoga for mental and physical well-being.
Source: IANS