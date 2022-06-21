About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Tamil Nadu Governor Presides Over Yoga Day Celebrations

by Colleen Fleiss on June 21, 2022 at 11:20 PM
Font : A-A+

Tamil Nadu Governor Presides Over Yoga Day Celebrations

R.N. Ravi, the Tamil Nadu Governor, presided over the International Yoga Day celebrations held on the Rajbhavan premises.

The Governor participated in various Yoga activities. Hundreds of people presided over the International Yoga Day celebrations held on the Rajbhavan premises took part in the International Yoga Day celebrations held at the Rajbhavan along with the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi.

International Yoga Day: Do Expecting Mothers Practice Yoga?

International Yoga Day: Do Expecting Mothers Practice Yoga?


International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21 every year and a Prenatal Yoga Survey revealed the benefits and practice of prenatal & postnatal yoga.
Advertisement


In his presidential address, the Governor said that including Yoga in one's daily routine would give proper balance to both mental and physical activities. He called upon the people of the state to become regulars in practicing Yoga which was now practiced across the globe.

International Yoga Day 2022

He also said that doing routine Yoga would make one fit and agile both mentally and physically.

Tamil Nadu BJP president, K. Annamalai led the International Yoga Day celebrations at Mahabalipuram, the temple town of the state. Several party workers also participated in the event along with the state president.
International Yoga Day 2022 -

International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'


The International yoga day observed on June 21, 2022 focuses on the importance of yoga in our lives to keep the body and mind in perfect harmony.
Advertisement

Annamalai said that the people of the world had accepted the novel project of International Yoga Day, which was put forward to the world by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that practicing Yoga has become an ordinary matter in several parts of the world and called upon the people of the state to be regular practitioners of yoga for mental and physical well-being.

Source: IANS
International Yoga Day: Online Yoga Reduces Stress, Anxiety and Depression

International Yoga Day: Online Yoga Reduces Stress, Anxiety and Depression


Isha Upa Yoga, an online tool, can support college students' mental health and well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
Advertisement

International Yoga Day 2021 – "Yoga for Well-being"

International Yoga Day 2021 – "Yoga for Well-being"


International Yoga Day is observed on June 21 every year to recognize the benefits of physical, mental, and spiritual expertise that yoga presents to the world.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
Adaptive Clothing: Curating Fashion For Those With Special Needs
Adaptive Clothing: Curating Fashion For Those With Special Needs
View all
Recommended Reading
Benefits of Meditation / Meditation TherapyBenefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy
Body Types and Befitting WorkoutsBody Types and Befitting Workouts
Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle ChangesBreast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes
Does Yoga help you grow TallerDoes Yoga help you grow Taller
Exercise and FitnessExercise and Fitness
Meditation: Just For The Mind?Meditation: Just For The Mind?
Seven Chakras and Our HealthSeven Chakras and Our Health
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diabetes Mellitus Yoga Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Does Yoga help you grow Taller Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy Exercise and Fitness Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes Meditation: Just For The Mind? Seven Chakras and Our Health Body Types and Befitting Workouts 

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Color Blindness Calculator Drug - Food Interactions Blood - Sugar Chart Daily Calorie Requirements How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Drug Side Effects Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients Indian Medical Journals

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE