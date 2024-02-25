Navigating Workplace Stress With Mindfulness



'Employees with higher digital confidence were less prone to digital workplace anxiety, whereas those with increased mindfulness were more resilient against the negative impacts across the board.

Did You Know?

Facilitating the development of mindful awareness in employees working digitally can significantly contribute to overall well-being.

Unraveling Digital Stress

Mindfully and confidently digital: a mixed methods study on personal resources to mitigate the dark side of digital working - (https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0295631)

Workers who practice mindfulness in the digital workplace experience enhanced protection against stress, anxiety, and overload. ( )Researchers from the University of Nottingham’s Schools of Psychology and Medicine analysed survey data from 142 employees. The results have been published today inPhD student Elizabeth Marsh from the School of Psychology led the mixed methods study and said: “As work is increasingly mediated by digital technology we wanted to find out the impact this is having on people’s health and whether there are ways to mitigate this. We found thatThe participants in the study were surveyed about their experiences of the dark side effects of the digital workplace which were identified as; stress, overload, anxiety, fear of missing out and addiction and how these affected their health.Dr. Alexa Spence, Associate Professor of Psychology adds: “Digital workplace technologies like e-mail, instant messaging and mobile devices have been shown to contribute to perceptions of stress by employees and employees may experience stress when having to adapt to a constantly evolving digital workplace which can lead to burnout and poorer health.”Mindfulness is defined as a state of consciousness that involves paying attention in the present moment intentionally and non-judgementally. The study showed thatProfessor of Digital Technology for Mental Health, Elvira Perez Vallejos comments: “The research shows that organisations need to consider how to manage digital workplace hazards alongside other psychosocial and physical risks in the workplace.”The research was funded by ESRC-MGS (Economic and Social Research Council - Midland Graduate School).Source-Eurekalert