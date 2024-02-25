About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Navigating Workplace Stress With Mindfulness

by Colleen Fleiss on Feb 25 2024 11:55 PM

Navigating Workplace Stress With Mindfulness
Workers who practice mindfulness in the digital workplace experience enhanced protection against stress, anxiety, and overload. ()
Researchers from the University of Nottingham’s Schools of Psychology and Medicine analysed survey data from 142 employees. The results have been published today in PLOS ONE.

Burnout
Burnout
Burnout is an emotional and physical tiredness which is caused by stress.
PhD student Elizabeth Marsh from the School of Psychology led the mixed methods study and said: “As work is increasingly mediated by digital technology we wanted to find out the impact this is having on people’s health and whether there are ways to mitigate this. We found that being mindfully and confidently digital should be considered important elements of living a healthy digital working life in the 21st century.”

The participants in the study were surveyed about their experiences of the dark side effects of the digital workplace which were identified as; stress, overload, anxiety, fear of missing out and addiction and how these affected their health.

Unraveling Digital Stress

Dr. Alexa Spence, Associate Professor of Psychology adds: “Digital workplace technologies like e-mail, instant messaging and mobile devices have been shown to contribute to perceptions of stress by employees and employees may experience stress when having to adapt to a constantly evolving digital workplace which can lead to burnout and poorer health.”

Mindfulness Meditation
Mindfulness Meditation
Mindfulness meditation is awareness of actuality and being in a non-judgemental state. It gives peace of mind, self-friendship and a sense of being in present.
Mindfulness is defined as a state of consciousness that involves paying attention in the present moment intentionally and non-judgementally. The study showed that employees who were more mindful were less exposed to adverse impacts of the dark side of the digital workplace.

Professor of Digital Technology for Mental Health, Elvira Perez Vallejos comments: “The research shows that organisations need to consider how to manage digital workplace hazards alongside other psychosocial and physical risks in the workplace.”

The research was funded by ESRC-MGS (Economic and Social Research Council - Midland Graduate School).

Reference:
  1. Mindfully and confidently digital: a mixed methods study on personal resources to mitigate the dark side of digital working - (https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0295631)
Source-Eurekalert
