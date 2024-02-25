About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
GPT-4 Outperforms Eye Specialists in Eye Care

by Colleen Fleiss on Feb 25 2024 11:50 PM

GPT-4, developed by OpenAI, can equal or surpass human ophthalmologists in diagnosing and treating patients with glaucoma () and retinal diseases in certain scenarios.

GPT-4's Remarkable Performance in Glaucoma and Retina Diagnosis

The study, published in JAMA Ophthalmology, suggests that advanced tools like Artificial Intelligence-(AI) based large language models (LLM), which are trained on vast amounts of data, text, and images, could play an important role in providing decision-making support to ophthalmologists in the diagnosis and management of cases involving glaucoma and retina disorders, which afflict millions of patients. "The performance of GPT-4 in our study was quite eye-opening," said lead author Andy Huang, ophthalmology resident at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai Hospital, US.
"We recognized the enormous potential of this AI system from the moment we started testing it and were fascinated to observe that GPT-4 could not only assist but in some cases match or exceed, the expertise of seasoned ophthalmic specialists," Huang added. Researchers matched the knowledge of the GPT-4 (Generative Pre-Training–Model 4) with 12 attending specialists and three senior trainees from the Department of Ophthalmology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Glaucoma
Glaucoma
Glaucoma is a group of disorders involving the optic nerve, often associated with a rise in intraocular pressure. Uncontrolled glaucoma can lead to blindness.

Did You Know?


GPT-4 excels beyond eye specialists in the precision of glaucoma diagnosis and eye care.
A basic set of 20 questions (10 each for glaucoma and retina) from the American Academy of Ophthalmology’s list of commonly asked questions by patients was randomly selected, along with 20 de-identified patient cases culled from Mount Sinai-affiliated eye clinics. The results showed that AI matched or outperformed human specialists in both accuracy and completeness of its medical advice and assessments.

"AI was particularly surprising in its proficiency in handling both glaucoma and retina patient cases, matching the accuracy and completeness of diagnoses and treatment suggestions made by human doctors in a clinical note format," said Louis R. Pasquale, Deputy Chair for Ophthalmology Research for the Department of Ophthalmology.

The findings "could serve as a reliable assistant to eye specialists by providing diagnostic support and potentially easing their workload, especially in complex cases or areas of high patient volume", Dr. Huang said. "For patients, the integration of AI into mainstream ophthalmic practice could result in quicker access to expert advice, coupled with more informed decision-making to guide their treatment."

Retinal Detachment
Retinal Detachment
Retinal detachment needs to be treated as soon as possible for good visual recovery. Its surgery involves sealing of the hole or tear responsible for the detachment.
Reference:
  1. Glaucoma - (https://www.nei.nih.gov/learn-about-eye-health/eye-conditions-and-diseases/glaucoma)
Source-IANS
X