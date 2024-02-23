About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Yoga's Efficacy in Alleviating Chronic Back Pain Revealed

by Colleen Fleiss on Feb 23 2024 4:21 PM

Yoga
The practice of yoga, encompassing physical postures, breathing exercises, and mindfulness techniques, may provide advantages for individuals experiencing back pain. ()
In the study, 10 women with and 11 without chronic low back pain underwent an 8‐session yoga program over 4 weeks, with the first session conducted in a clinic and the rest delivered with a tele‐approach.

Yoga Intervention: Substantial Reduction in Chronic Low Back Pain

Women with chronic low back pain experienced a significant decrease in pain intensity, as assessed through a 10-point visual analog scale (an average pain of 6.80 at the start, dropped to 3.30 after the sessions) and through a spine-related measure called the flexion–relaxation phenomenon, which is often absent or disrupted in people with low back pain (5.12 at the start versus 9.49 after the sessions).

Yoga and Back Pain
The healing effects of yoga benefit those suffering from backpain, by alleviating their pain and also preventing its recurrence.

Did You Know?


Discover relief from chronic back pain through the transformative power of yoga, as it combines gentle stretches and mindful movements to enhance flexibility and strengthen the core, promoting long-term healing and well-being.
“It was interesting to show the role that yoga might play in the management of chronic back pain,” said corresponding author Prof. Alessandro de Sire, MD, of the University of Catanzaro “Magna Graecia” and University Hospital “Renato Dulbecco,” in Italy.

The authors noted that further research is warranted to assess yoga’s long‐term effects.

Reference:
  1. Impact of yoga asanas on flexion and relaxation phenomenon in women with chronic low back pain: Prophet model prospective study - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jor.25790)
Source-Eurekalert
Quiz on Health Benefits of Yoga
Yoga, the ancient spiritual science of India, is being practiced by innumerable people throughout the world. Why is it so popular? Can it cure cancer? Does it help with mental illness? Get the answers through this quiz. ...
Quiz on Back Pain
Do you know your back pain? Take this quiz and find out what type of back pain you may have and how to deal with it. ...
Foods That Fight Pain
Right from nature's basket, here are the super foods that claim to combat pain, within minutes!

