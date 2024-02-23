Yoga's Efficacy in Alleviating Chronic Back Pain Revealed

The practice of yoga, encompassing physical postures, breathing exercises, and mindfulness techniques, may provide advantages for individuals experiencing back pain. () In the study, 10 women with and 11 without chronic low back pain underwent an 8‐session yoga program over 4 weeks, with the first session conducted in a clinic and the rest delivered with a tele‐approach.
Yoga Intervention: Substantial Reduction in Chronic Low Back PainWomen with chronic low back pain experienced a significant decrease in pain intensity, as assessed through a 10-point visual analog scale (an average pain of 6.80 at the start, dropped to 3.30 after the sessions) and through a spine-related measure called the flexion–relaxation phenomenon, which is often absent or disrupted in people with low back pain (5.12 at the start versus 9.49 after the sessions).
‘Yoga has the potential to positively influence the neuromuscular response during trunk flexion and alter pain perception in individuals dealing with chronic low back pain. #yoga #backpain #alternativemedicine ’
Tweet it Now
Did You Know?
Discover relief from chronic back pain through the transformative power of yoga, as it combines gentle stretches and mindful movements to enhance flexibility and strengthen the core, promoting long-term healing and well-being.
The authors noted that further research is warranted to assess yoga’s long‐term effects.
Reference:
- Impact of yoga asanas on flexion and relaxation phenomenon in women with chronic low back pain: Prophet model prospective study - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jor.25790)