Yoga's Efficacy in Alleviating Chronic Back Pain Revealed

Yoga Intervention: Substantial Reduction in Chronic Low Back Pain



‘Yoga has the potential to positively influence the neuromuscular response during trunk flexion and alter pain perception in individuals dealing with chronic low back pain. #yoga #backpain #alternativemedicine ’

Did You Know?

Discover relief from chronic back pain through the transformative power of yoga, as it combines gentle stretches and mindful movements to enhance flexibility and strengthen the core, promoting long-term healing and well-being.

Impact of yoga asanas on flexion and relaxation phenomenon in women with chronic low back pain: Prophet model prospective study - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jor.25790)

The practice of yoga, encompassing physical postures, breathing exercises, and mindfulness techniques, may provide advantages for individuals experiencing back pain. ( )In the study, 10 women with and 11 without chronic low back pain underwent an 8‐session yoga program over 4 weeks, with the first session conducted in a clinic and the rest delivered with a tele‐approach., as assessed through a 10-point visual analog scale (an average pain of 6.80 at the start, dropped to 3.30 after the sessions) and through a spine-related measure called the flexion–relaxation phenomenon, which is often absent or disrupted in people with low back pain (5.12 at the start versus 9.49 after the sessions).“It was interesting to show the role that yoga might play in the management of chronic back pain,” said corresponding author Prof. Alessandro de Sire, MD, of the University of Catanzaro “Magna Graecia” and University Hospital “Renato Dulbecco,” in Italy.The authors noted that further research is warranted to assess yoga’s long‐term effects.Source-Eurekalert