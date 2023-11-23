Ramdev Defends Against Supreme Court Rebuke: Alleges Conspiracy by Doctors

"In the clash between tradition and modernity, the courtroom becomes the arena for truth."
In response to the Supreme Court's criticism regarding deceptive advertisements and comments against contemporary medicines, Baba Ramdev, the yoga guru, asserted on Wednesday that a "group of doctors" was engaged in "propaganda" against yoga and Ayurveda. He refuted the accusation that his company, Patanjali Ayurveda, was disseminating falsehoods.
Addressing a press conference in Haridwar, Baba Ramdev expressed, "Since yesterday, a news story has circulated widely on various media platforms that the Supreme Court reprimanded Patanjali. The SC stated that fines would be imposed for false propaganda... We hold the SC in high regard. However, we are not involved in any false propaganda." He added that they were prepared to face any penalties if found guilty of engaging in propaganda.

Baba Ramdev Counters Supreme Court Criticism, Cites Anti-Yoga ConspiracyRamdev highlighted the existence of a group of doctors consistently conducting propaganda against yoga and Ayurveda. He challenged, "If we are proven to be deceitful, impose a ₹1000 crore fine on us, or even give us the death penalty. However, if we are not lying, then punish those truly spreading false propaganda. For the past five years, there has been ongoing propaganda targeting Ramdev and Patanjali."
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court instructed the government to establish a mechanism to curb deceptive advertisements claiming to cure diseases. The court also rebuked Baba Ramdev and his company for making derogatory remarks about modern medicine. Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, leading the bench, criticized Patanjali, stating, "This is a blatant violation of the law. We will take it very seriously if you continue, and may impose a cost of ₹1 crore on every product."
These comments were made in response to a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) seeking directives against misleading advertisements. The IMA had named Patanjali Ayurveda as a respondent to the petition.
The association accused Patanjali of making false statements against modern medicine, maligning doctors, and sowing doubts about allopathy in the public's minds. The court emphasized the need for a genuine solution to the issue of misleading advertisements making false claims about curing specific diseases.
