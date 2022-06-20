About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

International Yoga Day: Online Yoga Reduces Stress, Anxiety and Depression

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on June 20, 2022 at 4:57 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Online Yoga classes are effective in improving mental health and overall well-being of the individual
  • Isha Upa Yoga lowers anxiety and depression and is helpful for managing short-term stress
  • People of different social, cultural and employment backgrounds can benefit equally from online Yoga classes

International Yoga Day: Online Yoga Reduces Stress, Anxiety and Depression

International Day of Yoga is observed on June 21st every year and Rutgers-led studies examine the effectiveness of two self-paced online Yoga programs.

In this age of remote work, virtual meetings, and telemedicine visits, add yoga to the list of things you can do effectively without leaving home.

Yoga Practices may Help Prevent Migraine Headaches
Yoga Practices may Help Prevent Migraine Headaches
Mind-body therapies and exercises like yoga are found to be effective in preventing the severity and frequency of migraine attacks.
Advertisement


Online Yoga Programs

Rutgers-led research studies reveal a pair of popular online programs significantly reduced anxiety, depression, and stress in hundreds of study participants while increasing their overall well-being and improving their mood. "Yoga's benefits are well-documented, but we wanted to see how these online programs stack up," said lead author Tracy Chang, an Associate Professor at the Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations. "What we found is very encouraging. Most participants reported improvements in their mental health in as little as two weeks."

A study published in Applied Psychology: Health and Well-Being measured the effectiveness of online Upa Yoga.

The research focused on two specific Upa practices:
  • Yoga Namaskar (standing poses, squatting postures, kneeling forward bends, and arm movements to strengthen the muscles of the hands, legs, and back) and
  • Nadi Shuddhi (a seated practice that involves alternate nostril breathing and awareness of breath).
At the height of pandemic lockdowns in 2020, Chang and her colleagues recruited 679 college students nationwide to learn and practice three cycles of Yoga Namaskar and four minutes of Nadi Shuddhi at least three days a week by following along with the Isha Foundation's online videos.
International Yoga Day 2021 – "Yoga for Well-being"
International Yoga Day 2021 – "Yoga for Well-being"
International Yoga Day is observed on June 21 every year to recognize the benefits of physical, mental, and spiritual expertise that yoga presents to the world.
Advertisement

"We used a crossover design and split the students into two groups," Chang said. "Half the students got started on the yoga right away. The other half, our control group, did not. The yoga group reported improvements during the first four weeks, while the control group saw no change until they started doing yoga in the fifth week."

Are Online Yoga Programs Effective?

Across the full 12-week study, students reported a significant, sustained reduction in stress and a cumulative increase in well-being compared to their baseline. The students also reported lower depression and improved mood, though these effects took longer to appear.

The results are encouraging because online Isha Upa Yoga is short, simple, self-paced, and free, Chang said. Since participants saw improvement in just a few weeks, it may be especially helpful for managing short-term stress.

Another study, published in the Journal of Integrative and Complementary Medicine, evaluated an emerging mind-body behavioral medicine intervention called Inner Engineering Online. The program focuses on self-inquiry, Upa Yoga, and guided meditations.

Chang and her colleagues surveyed 347 people who enrolled in the four-week program in late 2018 and early 2019. On average, participants saw a 19% increase in vitality, a 17% increase in mindfulness, and a 14% increase in joy. Their average number of days with sleep disturbances dropped by 25%.

The researchers also measured work-related outcomes in 263 of the participants. On average, they reported a 15% increase in the feeling that their work is meaningful, a 13% increase in work engagement (vigor, dedication, absorption), and a 5% increase in psychological capital (self-efficacy, hope, resilience).

"We analyzed demographic data and found no evidence that the positive effects varied by gender, race, age, education, employment position, or country," Chang said. "People of different social, cultural, and employment backgrounds benefitted equally."

However, participants showed no significant improvement in work-related optimism.

A Harvard-led study, co-authored by Chang and published by Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, found that Inner Engineering Online significantly reduced stress for participants who were diligent about doing the program routinely.

The researchers recruited 71 employees of an IT firm to complete the four-week program. Only those who spent at least three days a week on the activities, for at least two of the four weeks, saw a therapeutic benefit compared to the control group.



Source: Eurekalert
Yoga can Help Treat Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Yoga can Help Treat Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Yoga can be used to improve the symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder. Yoga is more effective compared to stress-management education, but not as effective as cognitive behavioral therapy.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Hannah Joy. (2022, June 20). International Yoga Day: Online Yoga Reduces Stress, Anxiety and Depression . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 20, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/international-yoga-day-online-yoga-reduces-stress-anxiety-and-depression-207642-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Hannah Joy. "International Yoga Day: Online Yoga Reduces Stress, Anxiety and Depression ". Medindia. Jun 20, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/international-yoga-day-online-yoga-reduces-stress-anxiety-and-depression-207642-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Hannah Joy. "International Yoga Day: Online Yoga Reduces Stress, Anxiety and Depression ". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/international-yoga-day-online-yoga-reduces-stress-anxiety-and-depression-207642-1.htm. (accessed Jun 20, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Hannah Joy. 2021. International Yoga Day: Online Yoga Reduces Stress, Anxiety and Depression . Medindia, viewed Jun 20, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/international-yoga-day-online-yoga-reduces-stress-anxiety-and-depression-207642-1.htm.

Advertisement

International Yoga Day: Yoga at Home and Yoga With Family
International Yoga Day: Yoga at Home and Yoga With Family
International Yoga Day is observed globally every year on 21st June worldwide. The day aims to create awareness on the importance of yoga and its effects on the health of the people. The theme for the year 2020 is Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Adaptive Clothing: Curating Fashion For Those With Special Needs
Adaptive Clothing: Curating Fashion For Those With Special Needs
Tea Bags for the Beau-Tea-Ful You!
Tea Bags for the Beau-Tea-Ful You!
World Blood Donor Day 2022 -
World Blood Donor Day 2022 - "Donating Blood is an Act of Solidarity"
View all
Recommended Reading
AgoraphobiaAgoraphobia
Anxiety DisorderAnxiety Disorder
Asperger´s SyndromeAsperger´s Syndrome
Benefits of Meditation / Meditation TherapyBenefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy
BereavementBereavement
Does Yoga help you grow TallerDoes Yoga help you grow Taller
HyperventilationHyperventilation
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Anxiety Disorder Diabetes Mellitus Agoraphobia Yoga Asperger´s Syndrome Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Does Yoga help you grow Taller Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy Hyperventilation Bereavement 

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals The Essence of Yoga Blood Pressure Calculator Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Drug - Food Interactions Drug Side Effects Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Find a Doctor Find a Hospital Hearing Loss Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR