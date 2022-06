International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'

International Yoga Day 2022 is celebrated on June 21 with the theme Yoga for Humanity , with great enthusiasm, after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic ( 1 ✔ ✔Trusted Source IDY Globally Go to source ).

‘The 8th edition of International Yoga Day to be celebrated on June 21, 2022 will be guided by the theme of yoga for humanity.’ Read More..

Understand the World Of Yoga

Recognizing the health benefits of yoga , the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) passed a resolution declaring June 21st as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014. Stepping into the eighth year, let us know more about this day and yoga. Yoga is a 5,000-year-old Indian tradition that combines physical, mental, and spiritual activities to achieve harmony for body and mind. The word 'yoga' derives from Sanskrit, means to join or to unite. Today yoga is practiced in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity.