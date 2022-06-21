About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
International Yoga Day 2022 - â€œYoga for Humanityâ€
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'

Dr. Jayashree Gopinath
Written by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on June 21, 2022 at 4:52 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • International Yoga Day on June 21 celebrates the physical and spiritual prowess of yoga
  • It is an important source of exercise and healthy activity practiced by millions of people daily
  • During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people experienced physical and mental relaxation through yoga.

International Yoga Day 2022 is celebrated on June 21 with the theme Yoga for Humanity, with great enthusiasm, after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic (1 Trusted Source
IDY Globally

Go to source).

Yoga Asanas - Padmasana
Yoga Asanas - Padmasana
A step-by-step process of Padmasana with illustrations of yoga postures, animated images of the asana are discussed.
Recognizing the health benefits of yoga, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) passed a resolution declaring June 21st as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014. Stepping into the eighth year, let us know more about this day and yoga.

Understand the World Of Yoga

Yoga is a 5,000-year-old Indian tradition that combines physical, mental, and spiritual activities to achieve harmony for body and mind. The word 'yoga' derives from Sanskrit, means to join or to unite. Today yoga is practiced in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity.

Yoga is not only about exercise but also an experience to discover a sense of oneness with oneself, the world, and nature. When applied to communities and societies, it offers a path to sustainable living (2 Trusted Source
Yoga: What You Need To Know

Go to source).
Yoga Asanas Help Post COVID-19 Healing
Yoga Asanas Help Post COVID-19 Healing
Choosing right yoga asanas and practicing them with awareness during post COVID-19 recovery period helps to build immunity with relaxed body and mind for faster healing.
As yoga stands as an emblem for creating balance and harmony, everyone should make it a lifestyle practice. Keeping these benefits in mind, International Yoga Day is seen as an opportunity to spread awareness about the benefits of yoga.

Lesser Known Yoga Facts

  • About 36 million Americans practice yoga regularly, which is around 10% of the population.
  • There are more than a hundred styles of yoga.
  • At any given time, 60 million posts about yoga are trending on Instagram.
  • The Yoga mat was invented in 1982 using a carpet underlay to create a comfortable, slip-free surface.
  • 15% of people worldwide attend an annual yoga retreat regularly.

2022 Theme: Yoga for Humanity

The COVID-19 pandemic has been an unexpected human tragedy. Beyond its impact on physical health, it has also increased psychological suffering and mental health problems, including depression and anxiety. This has highlighted the urgent need to address the mental health dimension in addition to the physical health aspects.

In such a scenario, people around the world practice yoga to stay healthy and rejuvenated and fight social isolation and depression. Yoga also plays an important role in rehabilitating COVID-19 patients, who are in quarantine, mainly by removing their fear and anxiety.

In addition to human suffering, the economic and developmental models of countries around the world also declined. Future prosperity depends on rebuilding differently as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic (3 Trusted Source
International Day of Yoga 21 June

Go to source) .

The essence of yoga is not just balancing within the body or between the mind and the body, but also balance in the human relationship with the world. Yoga highlights the values of mindfulness, moderation, discipline, and perseverance. When applied to communities and societies, yoga offers a path to sustainable living.

Keeping up this spirit, this year's theme focuses on how yoga helps COVID patients achieve holistic health.

Yoga Day Celebrations in India

After knowing the benefits of yoga, one must be curious enough to participate in this celebration taking place across India in various formats.

This International Day of Yoga 2022 provides a new definition to these 5,000 years of practice by connecting many participants.

To echo it on an international scale, several Indian Missions get voluntary participation/support from India's leading and internationally renowned Yoga organizations/institutions. In addition to that, the local Government, Yoga institutions, and Indian community associations are also celebrating in different cities.

Along with 15,000 fitness enthusiasts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading a mass Yoga event at Mysuru, Karnataka (4 Trusted Source
Yoga Day 2022 UPDATES: PM Modi greets gathering at Mysuru Palace as mass celebrations conclude

Go to source).

Everything cannot be achieved in a day but every little effort makes a great change. Yoga is a process, not a pose. Start your yoga journey from today.

Don't forget!! A happy soul, a fresh mind, and a healthy body can be achieved through yoga.

Wishing you a happy international yoga day 2022.

