Summer dessert for your family and friends. Chef Swasti Aggarwal, Food Strategist at Foodhall, and Chef Gautam Mehrishi from Living Foodz channel's show "Hello Summer", have listed a few recipes for you to try:



* Grilled Watermelon and Feta Salad

Super Summer Dessert Recipes

‘Sweet summer: Try out delicious summer dessert recipes of a mango and coconut smoothie or a kokum pancake and more.’

* Ingredients: 1 pound watermelon; 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil; 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar; 2 cups arugula; 1 teaspoon kosher salt; 1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese; Cracked black pepper, to taste* Method: Preheat grill to medium-high. Slice watermelon into 2-inch by 3-inch portions. Brush watermelon with olive oil and grill on one side until marks appear. Rotate once at a 45-degree angle to create diamond grill marks. Set to the side* In a small saucepan, reduce vinegar by half over low heat and reserve* Place arugula in a small mixing bowl and season with half the salt and remaining olive oil* Assemble salad by placing half the arugula on a plate. Top with grilled melon slice and half the goat cheese. Repeat creating two layers. Drizzle reduced vinegar on top. Season with remaining salt and pepper* Grapes and Mango Spinach Salad* Ingredients: For the dressing: 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil; 2 teaspoons fresh squeezed lime juice; Salt, to taste; Crushed red pepper flakes, to tasteFor the salad: 3-4 cups baby spinach; 10 grapes, sliced; 1/2 cup cubed mango; 1/4 cup chopped red onion; 2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds; 3 tablespoons hemp seeds* Method: In a small bowl, whisk together oil and lime juice. Season to taste and set aside* In a medium bowl, combine salad ingredients, top with dressing and tossAshish Srivastava, Executive Chef, Regenta LP Vilas, Dehradun too has some recipes to share* Mango Summer Salad With Cheese* Ingredients: 500gm ripe mango; 10gm mint leaves; 50gm mixed lettuce; 50gm onion; 50gm cherry tomato; 10ml lemon juice ; 5gm chopped mint; 200ml olive oil; 30gm feta cheese; 5gm salt; 6gm black pepper; 10ml honey; 10gm sunflower seed* Method: Cut mango in cubes and add onions & tomato. Add some chopped mint leaves to the salad.* Pour a few drops of olive oil and honey. Toss together with salt and pepper.* Arrange salad in a plate with mix lettuce and pour remaining dressing on top of it. Garnish it with a few sprigs of mint leaves, feta cheese and sunflower seedSource: IANS