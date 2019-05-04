medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Sunscreen Application Has Better Face Coverage Than SPF Moisturizers, Says Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 5, 2019 at 4:29 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Compared with sunscreen application, sun protection factor (SPF) moisturizers were found to miss more of the face, especially around the eyelid regions, stated study published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Kevin Hamill of the University of Liverpool, and colleagues. Moreover, people applying these products are unaware that they are failing to cover regions vulnerable to skin cancer.
Sunscreen Application Has Better Face Coverage Than SPF Moisturizers, Says Study
Sunscreen Application Has Better Face Coverage Than SPF Moisturizers, Says Study

Many moisturizers contain SPF equivalent to those found in sunscreens, but there is a lack of research into how SPF moisturizer application compares to sunscreens in terms of coverage achieved and protection afforded. Previously, Hamill and his team demonstrated that users incompletely covered their eyelid regions during routine sunscreen application.

In the new study, the researchers aimed to determine if SPF moisturizer users also displayed these tendencies. Eighty-four participants were exposed to ultraviolet (UV) radiation and photographed using a UV-sensitive camera on two separate visits. At visit one, images were acquired before and after application of either SPF30 sunscreen or moisturizer, then at visit two, the study was repeated with the other formulation.

(11.1% missed with sunscreen compared to 16.6% for SPF moisturizer). This difference was primarily due to decreased coverage of the eyelid regions (14.0% missed with sunscreen, 20.9% moisturizer).

A post-study questionnaire revealed that participants were unaware of their incomplete coverage. Despite potential advantages in terms of increased frequency of moisturizer application, the areas of the face that are at higher cancer risk are likely not being protected, and participants are unaware that they are at risk. According to the authors, alternative sun-protection strategies should be promoted and a more extensive public awareness campaign is warranted.

The authors add: "When applying both sunscreen and moisturiser, the area around to eyes is often missed, particularly near the nose. Participants covered a smaller area of the face when using moisturiser compared to sunscreen. We conclude that particular attention should be paid to the eyelid area when applying any SPF cream. Alternative methods of protecting the eyelids should be considered such as UV filter sunglasses. Moisturiser is not as well applied as sunscreen; therefore, if planning prolonged sun exposure we advise sunscreen be used. If using moisturiser we advise one with SPF: any SPF is better than none but it should not be considered the equal of sunscreen."

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun over the years.

Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Is the summer heat making you feel tired and dizzy? Check out these simple tips to help you beat the summer heat and stay cool.

Eco-friendly Sunscreen can now be Developed from Seaweed

Mycosporine-like Amino Acid (MAA) or palythine extracted from seaweed is found to be effective against the damaging UV rays and oxidative stress

Bathe Daily Followed by Moisturizer For Soothing Dry Skin

Doctors have been asked about the risks and benefits of frequent bathing for those with atopic dermatitis (eczema), and parents haven't gotten consistent responses.

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

Wrinkles

Wrinkling is definitely age-related but there are some factors that should be kept in mind to delay this inevitable natural process.

More News on:

Nervous Tic Cosmetics Wrinkles 

What's New on Medindia

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Awareness Month - Let Us Speak Out

Cholesteatoma

Positive Gene Editing for Sickle Cell Disease and Beta Thalassemia
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive