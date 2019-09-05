Summer Beauty Tips: Upgrade Your Makeup Kit with These Summer Essentials

Summer is the perfect time for going on a vacation, but the hot weather can wreak havoc on your glowing and sensitive skin. So, make sure to give your makeup kit the perfect summer upgrade to beat the heat.
Planning a summer vacation but confused as to what to carry in your makeup bags? Do carry a cleanser, toner, and moisturizer along with some blotting papers to dab off excess oil to keep your face clean, say experts.
Saba Khan, Head of Education, Make-up Designory, India, and makeup experts from theBalm Cosmetics, India have doled out summer essentials to carry in your travel kits:
- Firstly, begin with a good cleanser, toner and moisturizer and a gel-based sunscreen which will not clog pores and feels weightless on the skin.
- Use a good face primer according to your skin type. Let each of the products get absorbed into the skin so that the make-up doesn't slide off. Then start by using the right shade of concealer under the eyes and over minor discolorations.
- After this, use a matte finish foundation with a damp sponge. This technique works well for oily skin. Follow this with a loose matte finish powder to set everything.
- Finish off with a natural color blush, a brow pencil to fill in the brows and a gel-based brown pencil to define the eyes.
- Use a highlighter on the eyes and the cheekbones to accentuate the face, a water-resistant mascara, and a summer nude lip shade to complete the look.
- Blotting paper to dab off excess oil at any time of the day without altering make-up.
- A good brow mascara to keep the brow in place all day.
- A tinted foundation with an SPF to keep skin feeling hydrated, sun protected and feeling weightless without using too many products.
- A semi-matte nude pink lipstick which can be worn as a cream blush and eyeshadow and a lipstick.
- Another tip to make your lipstick last for a longer time is to apply a little foundation and powder just before using your lip pencil/ lipstick. Apply another thin layer of powder over it and apply your lipstick again.
Source: IANS