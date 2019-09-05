medindia

Summer Beauty Tips: Upgrade Your Makeup Kit with These Summer Essentials

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 9, 2019 at 12:17 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Summer is the perfect time for going on a vacation, but the hot weather can wreak havoc on your glowing and sensitive skin. So, make sure to give your makeup kit the perfect summer upgrade to beat the heat.
Summer Beauty Tips: Upgrade Your Makeup Kit with These Summer Essentials
Summer Beauty Tips: Upgrade Your Makeup Kit with These Summer Essentials

Planning a summer vacation but confused as to what to carry in your makeup bags? Do carry a cleanser, toner, and moisturizer along with some blotting papers to dab off excess oil to keep your face clean, say experts.

Saba Khan, Head of Education, Make-up Designory, India, and makeup experts from theBalm Cosmetics, India have doled out summer essentials to carry in your travel kits:
  • Firstly, begin with a good cleanser, toner and moisturizer and a gel-based sunscreen which will not clog pores and feels weightless on the skin.
  • Use a good face primer according to your skin type. Let each of the products get absorbed into the skin so that the make-up doesn't slide off. Then start by using the right shade of concealer under the eyes and over minor discolorations.
  • After this, use a matte finish foundation with a damp sponge. This technique works well for oily skin. Follow this with a loose matte finish powder to set everything.
  • Finish off with a natural color blush, a brow pencil to fill in the brows and a gel-based brown pencil to define the eyes.
  • Use a highlighter on the eyes and the cheekbones to accentuate the face, a water-resistant mascara, and a summer nude lip shade to complete the look.
  • Blotting paper to dab off excess oil at any time of the day without altering make-up.
  • A good brow mascara to keep the brow in place all day.
  • A tinted foundation with an SPF to keep skin feeling hydrated, sun protected and feeling weightless without using too many products.
  • A semi-matte nude pink lipstick which can be worn as a cream blush and eyeshadow and a lipstick.
  • Another tip to make your lipstick last for a longer time is to apply a little foundation and powder just before using your lip pencil/ lipstick. Apply another thin layer of powder over it and apply your lipstick again.


Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Simple Skin Care Tips for This Summer

Taking extra care of your skin is essential during summer. Right from using the facial oil to staying away from products with oils. Skincare experts list out some tips that can be followed this summer.

Tips to Keep Your Skin Hydrated This Summer

Skin becomes dry during summer, as the heat causes the skin to dehydrate. There are few simple basic routines that can be followed to keep the skin hydrated.

Right Skin Care Product Key to Preventing Acne This Summer

Delhi-based dermatologist Kiran Lohia shares some of the ways through which you can prevent acne this summer.

Top 12 Tricks to Stay Cool on Hot Summer Nights

Hot summer nights are sweaty. There could be nothing worse than not being able to sleep at night due to soaring temperature. Are you looking for ways to beat the summer heat to catch some blissful sleep? Here are a few tricks to help you stay cool ...

Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Is the summer heat making you feel tired and dizzy? Check out these simple tips to help you beat the summer heat and stay cool.

More News on:

Beat the heat Mineral Makeup Makeup Beauty Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat 

What's New on Medindia

Scientists Develop Novel Recyclable Plastic

Top 12 Dangerous Food Additives

World Red Cross Day - Celebrating Strength and Reach
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive