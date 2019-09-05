Summer Beauty Tips: Upgrade Your Makeup Kit with These Summer Essentials

Summer is the perfect time for going on a vacation, but the hot weather can wreak havoc on your glowing and sensitive skin. So, make sure to give your makeup kit the perfect summer upgrade to beat the heat.

Planning a summer vacation but confused as to what to carry in your makeup bags? Do carry a cleanser, toner, and moisturizer along with some blotting papers to dab off excess oil to keep your face clean, say experts.



‘Are ready you getting for summer vacation? If yes, then it is necessary to upgrade your makeup kit with summer beauty essentials to get a perfect glowing look during this hot weather. So, make sure to carry a cleanser, toner, and moisturizer along with some blotting papers to dab off excess oil and dirt to keep your face clean.’

Firstly, begin with a good cleanser, toner and moisturizer and a gel-based sunscreen which will not clog pores and feels weightless on the skin.

Use a good face primer according to your skin type. Let each of the products get absorbed into the skin so that the make-up doesn't slide off. Then start by using the right shade of concealer under the eyes and over minor discolorations.

After this, use a matte finish foundation with a damp sponge. This technique works well for oily skin. Follow this with a loose matte finish powder to set everything.

Finish off with a natural color blush, a brow pencil to fill in the brows and a gel-based brown pencil to define the eyes.

Use a highlighter on the eyes and the cheekbones to accentuate the face, a water-resistant mascara, and a summer nude lip shade to complete the look.

Blotting paper to dab off excess oil at any time of the day without altering make-up.

A good brow mascara to keep the brow in place all day.

A tinted foundation with an SPF to keep skin feeling hydrated, sun protected and feeling weightless without using too many products.

A semi-matte nude pink lipstick which can be worn as a cream blush and eyeshadow and a lipstick.

Another tip to make your lipstick last for a longer time is to apply a little foundation and powder just before using your lip pencil/ lipstick. Apply another thin layer of powder over it and apply your lipstick again.



