Tips to Keep Your Skin Hydrated This Summer

During summer, the skin becomes dry. To avoid these dry patches, it is necessary to follow some basic routines to keep the skin hydrated.
Sangeeta Velaskar, Vice President, R&D and Head, Medical Services from Kaya Clinic gives tips for a hydrated healthy skin:
Sonia Mathur, Head - Training and Competence Development at Divine Organics gives a few tips and tricks to beat the summer heat and hydrate the skin in an effective manner:
- Drinking adequate amount of water (at least 8 glasses a day) is an essential one as water helps in digestion, circulation, absorption and getting rid of skin toxins. If your skin is not getting sufficient amount of water, the lack of hydration will present itself by dry and flaky skin.
- Hydrate your skin with a hydrating mask at least twice a week. This will not only help in hydrating the skin but also in removing excess oils and other impurities. This is a must-do to improve the appearance of your skin.
- Toner therapy is something that is overlooked by many. For glowing and hydrated skin, add toner therapy to your beauty regime. It helps reduce open pores seizing maximum dust, dirt and pollution leading to acne.
Source: IANS
Advertisement