medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Simple Skin Care Tips for This Summer

by Hannah Joy on  March 29, 2018 at 9:19 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Summer is here, and the need to take extra care of your skin is a priority. Here are few simple tips that help make your skin look radiant.
Simple Skin Care Tips for This Summer
Simple Skin Care Tips for This Summer

Mohit Narang, a skincare expert with Avon India, lists some tips to follow in summer.

Facial oils are your new buddies in 2018. It's that one companion to work in sync throughout all seasons. This product works wonders on all skin types and is easy to apply. A light weight facial oil in a blend of natural seed oils, in summer, helps recover skin after the harsh winter season.

Anti-aging creams: People need to debunk the biggest myth that anti-aging creams are for those who have developed fine lines and wrinkles. This year people over 25 should adopt a preventive skincare measure in which they use anti-aging products in pomegranate seeds to prevent such lines to appear in the first place. Not just this, there are some really great seed-based products in Chia and grapeseed available, that protect from UV rays, pollution, dryness, smoke, urban dust etc.

Increasing popularity of products with benefits of facial care and sun protection: Consumers wear SPF before stepping out of their house and prefer to do so with only one product; SPF has become an important parameter for consumers for brand selection in day skin care products.

Stephanie Schedel, director Training at Malu Wilz, too has some inputs to share:

* One should stay away from products with oils and rich natural butters as they might clog your pores or form a sweaty film on your skin.

* Proper cleansing is very important so that pores do not get clogged by sweat and sebum. Use a cleanser with excellent cleansing actions such as foam cleansers or gels.

* Use a toner with clarifying and cooling ingredients such as neem oil and aloe vera to refresh your skin and to bring it back to balance. Men can use the toner instead of an after shave and use a light cooling gel as final care.

* Puffiness under the eyes is a typical skincare concern for summer time. Put tea bags in your fridge and place them on your eye lids in the morning for an immediate decongestant effect. Follow by light gel which moisturize the skin without leaving any oily residues. Aloe Vera, panthenol and allantoin are great ingredients for eye products in summers because of their moisturising and soothing effect.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Related Links

Daily Skin Care Tips for Women in Their 30s

Daily Skin Care Tips for Women in Their 30s

It's time to understand your skin better and care for it according to your unique needs, from cleansing regularly to indulging in a one-minute facial.

Skin Care Tips For Winter Season

Skin Care Tips For Winter Season

Megha Shah, cosmetologist at Beauty & Curves Clinic, Surat, has shared a few skin care tips that can be followed during winter season.

Follow These Skin Care Tips to Get an Acne Free Skin This Monsoon

Follow These Skin Care Tips to Get an Acne Free Skin This Monsoon

Indian skin expert Madhu Arora says that maintaining hygiene, following a beauty regime religiously and eating healthy food will keep acne at bay.

Indian Dermatologist Shares Essential Skin Care Tips for Men in Their 20s, 30s and 40s

Indian Dermatologist Shares Essential Skin Care Tips for Men in Their 20s, 30s and 40s

Men have to follow basic skin care routines such as cleansing, moisturizing and applying sunscreen to maintain healthy skin throughout their life.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Hives

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Skin Self Examination

Skin Self Examination

The skin self examination means checking ones own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Pityriasis rosea Beat the heat Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Skin Care Skincare Tips 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Spinal Stenosis

Spinal Stenosis

Spinal stenosis refers to narrowing of the bony vertebral canal enclosing the spinal cord and its ...

 Bladder Stones Treatment: Cystolitholapaxy

Bladder Stones Treatment: Cystolitholapaxy

Cystolitholapaxy is a surgical procedure used to treat stones in the urinary bladder. The procedure ...

 Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Black food is the new green owing to its health benefits from cardiovascular health to weight loss. ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...