Simple Skin Care Tips for This Summer

Summer is here, and the need to take extra care of your skin is a priority. Here are few simple tips that help make your skin look radiant.

Mohit Narang, a skincare expert with Avon India, lists some tips to follow in



‘Stay away from products that contain oils and rich natural butter, as they can clog the pores.’ Facial oils are your new buddies in 2018. It's that one companion to work in sync throughout all seasons. This product works wonders on all



Anti-aging creams: People need to debunk the biggest myth that anti-aging creams are for those who have developed fine lines and wrinkles. This year people over 25 should adopt a preventive skincare measure in which they use



Increasing popularity of products with benefits of facial care and sun protection: Consumers wear SPF before stepping out of their house and prefer to do so with only one product; SPF has become an important parameter for consumers for brand selection in day skin care products.



Stephanie Schedel, director Training at Malu Wilz, too has some inputs to share:



* One should stay away from products with oils and rich natural butters as they might clog your pores or form a sweaty film on your skin.



* Proper cleansing is very important so that pores do not get clogged by sweat and sebum. Use a cleanser with excellent cleansing actions such as foam cleansers or gels.



* Use a toner with clarifying and cooling ingredients such as



* Puffiness under the eyes is a typical skincare concern for summer time. Put tea bags in your fridge and place them on your eye lids in the morning for an immediate decongestant effect. Follow by light gel which moisturize the skin without leaving any oily residues. Aloe Vera, panthenol and allantoin are great ingredients for eye products in summers because of their moisturising and soothing effect.







