by Colleen Fleiss on  October 30, 2020 at 1:57 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Study Reveals Why Are Some COVID-19 Infected People Asymptomatic
Researchers are surprised to see that people can be infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus - the virus that produces COVID-19 - without showing symptoms. The results of the study revealed that alveolar macrophages effectively produce interferons when infected with known viruses, such as influenza.

On the inside of our lungs are specialized immune cells, called alveolar macrophages, which help maintain a healthy environment in the lungs. The lungs contain a large number of alveolar macrophages, so they are probably also the first cell type an invading virus encounters.

When the body recognizes a viral infection, our immune system initiate the production of interferons. Interferons are a group of cytokines that help shape the immune response and are therefore essential in the fight against a viral infection. Alveolar macrophages have previously been shown to produce large amounts of interferons upon infection with respiratory viruses, such as influenza.


SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus that typically infects the outermost cell layer of the lungs, the epithelial layer. New research has shown that interferon production in the infected epithelial cells can be inhibited by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

This results in low interferon production and therefore also a limited activation of the immune system to fight against the virus. Although the epithelial layer is the target of the virus, it must be assumed that the first cell type the virus encounters is the alveolar macrophages, and therefore these cells are important for how quickly an immune response to a SARS-CoV-2 infection can be initiated.

Therefore, a team of researchers from Aarhus University and Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark set out to investigate how these important cells react to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. To answer this, they isolated the alveolar macrophages from lung lavage and examined the activation of the immune system in these cells when they encounter the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus can hide its genome from being recognized

They have thereby confirmed that they have the potential to produce large amounts of interferons during a viral infection. Contrary to their expectations, the researchers saw no interferon production in the cells when the alveolar macrophages were exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

This is why there will be no activation of the immune system in the early stages of a SARS-CoV-2 infection, allowing the virus to spread further in the community before symptoms occur. However, more research is needed to understand how SARS-CoV-2 can avoid being recognized by the immune system.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Quiz Yourself on Swine flu
Swine flu is the infection of the influenza virus, H1N1, which infects the respiratory tract of pigs. The virus then mutates to become easily transmitted to humans. Symptoms of swine flu are similar to other influenza infections such as high fever, ...
READ MORE
Twindemic: Influenza and COVID-19 Infection
Health experts are worried about twindemic, as it is highly possible that people may contract both influenza and the coronavirus infection.
READ MORE
Coronaviruses are Masters of Mimicry: Study
Coronaviruses, including COVID-19 pathogen SARS-CoV-2, are adept at imitating human immune proteins that have been implicated in severe COVID-19 disease, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake