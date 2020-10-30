by Colleen Fleiss on  October 30, 2020 at 1:48 AM Heart Disease News
New Patch Helps Heal Broken Hearts
New cardiac patch with tiny engineered blood vessels developed by researchers improved recovery from heart attack, or myocardial infarction (MI), in rats and pigs. The findings of the study are published in ACS Biomaterials Science & Engineering.

To effectively treat MI, lost heart muscle tissue must regenerate and new blood vessels must form to restore oxygen and nutrients to cells. Scientists have tried to develop patches containing various therapeutic cells to treat MI, but so far most have been too cumbersome to make, or they don't restore both cardiac muscle and blood supply to the injured site.

Ke Cheng and colleagues previously developed a relatively easy-to-make pre-vascularized cardiac patch, which contained engineered microvessels in a fibrin gel spiked with cardiac stromal cells. When implanted into rats after an MI, the cells in the patch secreted growth factors that made cardiac muscle and blood vessels regrow. Now, the researchers wanted to test the patch further in rats, as well as in pigs, which have cardiovascular systems more similar to humans than those of rodents.


The researchers implanted the cardiac patch in rats that recently had a heart attack. The team observed similar effects in pigs that had undergone MI and were treated with the patches.

The patch increased recruitment of the pigs' progenitor cells to the damaged area and enhanced the growth of new blood vessels, as well as decreased cardiac cell death and suppressed inflammation.

Although prior studies have used blood vessel-forming cells or natural blood vessels to vascularize cardiac patches, this study is the first to demonstrate the success of pre-vascularized cardiac stromal cell patches using microengineered synthetic blood vessels for treating MI in a large animal model. More studies on the mechanisms, safety and efficacy of patch repair are needed before the technology can be applied to humans, the researchers say.

Source: Eurekalert

