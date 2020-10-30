by Colleen Fleiss on  October 30, 2020 at 2:07 AM News on IT in Healthcare
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Artificial Intelligence Helps in Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer's
Artificial intelligence-based algorithm known as a convolutional neural network (CNN) helps differentiate among the fMRI signals of healthy people, people with mild cognitive impairment, and people with Alzheimer's disease (AD), said scientists from Texas Tech University. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Medical Imaging.

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects a significant proportion of the older population worldwide. It causes irreparable damage to the brain and severely impairs the quality of life in patients. Unfortunately, AD cannot be cured, but early detection can allow medication to manage symptoms and slow the progression of the disease.

Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) is a noninvasive diagnostic technique for brain disorders. It measures minute changes in blood oxygen levels within the brain over time, giving insight into the local activity of neurons. Despite its advantages, fMRI has not been used widely in clinical diagnosis.


The reason is twofold. First, the changes in fMRI signals are so small that they are overly susceptible to noise, which can throw off the results. Second, fMRI data are complex to analyze. This is where deep-learning algorithms come into the picture.

CNNs can autonomously extract features from input data that are hidden to human observers. They obtain these features through training, for which a large amount of pre-classified data is needed.

CNNs are predominantly used for 2D image classification, which means that four-dimensional fMRI data (three spatial and one temporal) present a challenge. fMRI data are incompatible with most existing CNN designs.

To overcome this problem, the researchers developed a CNN architecture that can appropriately handle fMRI data with minimal pre-processing steps. The first two layers of the network focus on extracting features from the data solely based on temporal changes, without regard for 3D structural properties.

Then, the three subsequent layers extract spatial features at different scales from the previously extracted time features. This yields a set of spatiotemporal characteristics that the final layers use to classify the input fMRI data from either a healthy subject, one with early or late mild cognitive impairment, or one with AD.

This strategy offers many advantages over previous attempts to combine machine learning with fMRI for AD diagnosis. Harshit Parmar, doctoral student at Texas Tech University and lead author of the study, explains that the most important aspect of their work lies in the qualities of their CNN architecture.

The new design is simple yet effective for handling complex fMRI data, which can be fed as input to the CNN without any significant manipulation or modification of the data structure. In turn, this reduces the computational resources needed and allows the algorithm to make predictions faster.

Can deep learning methods improve the field of AD detection and diagnosis? Parmar thinks so. "Deep learning CNNs could be used to extract functional biomarkers related to AD, which could be helpful in the early detection of AD-related dementia," he explains.

The researchers trained and tested their CNN with fMRI data from a public database, and the initial results were promising: the classification accuracy of their algorithm was as high as or higher than that of other methods.

If these results hold up for larger datasets, their clinical implications could be tremendous. "Alzheimer's has no cure yet. Although brain damage cannot be reversed, the progression of the disease can be reduced and controlled with medication," according to the authors.

"Our classifier can accurately identify the mild cognitive impairment stages which provide an early warning before progression into AD."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.
READ MORE
Caring for Alzheimers disease patients
Alzheimer's disease is a complex brain disorder that triggers the most common form of dementia. The slide show will show how patients need support and care as dementia progresses.
READ MORE
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine intelligence refers to the intelligence displayed by computers or robots in contrast to the natural intelligence exhibited by humans. It is considered one of the major advancements of the 4th industrial ...
READ MORE
Top 13 Latest Facts & Figures on Alzheimer’s Disease
Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible age-related brain disorder that destroys the memory associated with the ability to carry out even the simplest tasks. Here are some facts and figures on Alzheimer's disease.
READ MORE
Disorders Included in Newborn Screening
Disorders included in newborn screening in US and India are discussed. Most disorders are either inherited disorders or developmental defects in vital organs such as heart. Early diagnosis and prompt treatment of these are key to overall improved outcome.
READ MORE
Intellectual disability
Intellectual disability is a developmental delay that is significantly below average compared to peers, in terms of intelligence and adaptive skills.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Intellectual disabilityWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)Artificial intelligence in HealthcareDisorders Included in Newborn ScreeningTest Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence