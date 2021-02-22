Structured Exercise Programs Improve Men’s Artery Health

Albeit a few men accept they feel more youthful and more incredible on the off chance that they take testosterone drugs, twelve weeks of exercise training improved artery health and function in middle-aged and older men (ages 50-70 years) with low-to-normal testosterone levels, while testosterone therapy provided no benefits to the arteries as per a research published in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal.



Testosterone is a hormone produced by the male reproductive organ - testicles, which helps in sex drive, sperm production, bone density, fat distribution, muscle strength & mass, facial & body hair, and red blood cell production. The natural aging process for men causes decreased testosterone and physical activity levels to decline with age, leading to a decline in artery health and function.

‘Twelve weeks of exercise training improved artery health and function in middle-aged and older men (ages 50-70 years) with low-to-normal testosterone levels, while testosterone therapy provided no benefits to the arteries. This states that although the testosterone therapy may have some benefits in increasing muscle mass in the legs, no benefits are reported in artery function – a determinant of future cardiovascular risk.’

avoided current smokers, men currently on testosterone treatment, or men on medications that would alter testosterone concentrations.



Exercise Training VS Testosterone Therapy in Men Health



Artery function and health improved in the groups who received exercise training, but no improvement was found in those who received testosterone without exercise training. Exercise training also increased testosterone levels; however, the levels were highest among the men in the groups who received the testosterone supplement.



Testosterone treatment increased the levels of the hormone to above-average levels in 62% of men in the groups that received the treatment. The artery function also improved by 28% in the group who received exercise without testosterone, and by 19% in the group who received a combination of testosterone and exercise.



No changes were seen in other tests that stimulated muscle cells in the middle of the artery wall, following exercise training, testosterone treatment, or the combination of the two.



"The results of our study suggest that if you are a healthy but relatively inactive middle-aged or older man with increased abdominal girth, and you are worried about your risk of heart attack, stroke, or diabetes, then an exercise program with some support and supervision can help to improve the function and health of your arteries. Testosterone therapy may have some benefits, for example in increasing muscle mass in the legs, however, we didn't find any benefits in terms of artery function, which is a determinant of future cardiovascular risk", says study author Daniel J. Green, Ph.D., Winthrop Professor and cardiovascular exercise physiology researcher in the School of Human Sciences at The University of Western Australia in Perth, Australia.



