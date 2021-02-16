Lower Testosterone During Puberty Increases the Brain's Sensitivity

‘For men with lower levels during puberty, higher testosterone increases brain response to faces.’

The longitudinal study collected blood samples at several time points throughout puberty, which the research team used to determine testosterone levels. The study participants were asked to watch videos of facial expressions while in in an fMRI scanner and provide a saliva sample on the day of the scan.For men with lowest testosterone levels during puberty, high levels of testosterone on the day of the fMRI scan were linked to greater brain activity in areas sensitive to faces. However, men with higher levels of testosterone throughout puberty did not show an increase in activity in these brain areas with high testosterone levels.These results highlight that an individual's history, not just their state on a given day, may contribute to the individual differences often seen in brain responses.Source: Eurekalert