Stem Cell Therapy May Help Treat Parkinson's Disease

Font : A- A+



Japanese researchers at Kyoto University announced the first human trial to treat Parkinson's disease using stem cells.

Stem Cell Therapy May Help Treat Parkinson's Disease



Parkinson's is a degenerative chronic neurological disease that impairs the motor system of our body which causes shaking and difficulty in movements.



‘Utilizing stem cells to treat Parkinson's disease showed a significant result in monkeys. So, researchers plan to start a clinical trial by injecting five million induced Pluripotent Stem (iPS) cells into patients brain.’ The researchers plan to start the clinical trial by implanting five million induced Pluripotent Stem (iPS) cells into patients brain after successful experiments in the monkey.



Shortage of dopamine, a chemical produced in the brain cells is the chief cause of Parkinson's. Hence the iPS cells from healthy donors will be developed into dopamine-producing brain cells for the clinical trial.



iPS cells are made by removing mature cells from a person usually from skin or blood and reprogramming like embryonic stem cells. They can be manipulated into dopamine-producing brain cells.



The researchers stated that the monkeys with



About ten million people have been affected by this illness globally, reports Parkinson's Disease Foundation. The treatments which are available now improve symptoms without decreasing or stopping the disease progression says the foundation. But the new research aims to reverse the disease actively.



Source: Medindia is a degenerative chronicthat impairs the motor system of our body which causes shaking and difficulty in movements.The researchers plan to start the clinical trial by implanting five millioncells into patients brain after successful experiments in the monkey.Shortage ofa chemical produced in the brain cells is the chief cause of Parkinson's. Hence the iPS cells from healthy donors will be developed into dopamine-producing brain cells for the clinical trial.iPS cells are made by removing mature cells from a person usually from skin or blood and reprogramming like embryonic stem cells. They can be manipulated into dopamine-producing brain cells.The researchers stated that the monkeys with Parkinson's symptoms showed significant movement after iPS cells were inserted into their brains.About ten million people have been affected by this illness globally, reportsThe treatments which are available now improve symptoms without decreasing or stopping the disease progression says the foundation. But the new research aims to reverse the disease actively.Source: Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: