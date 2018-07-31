medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Genetics & Stem Cells News

Stem Cell Therapy May Help Treat Parkinson's Disease

by Iswarya on  July 31, 2018 at 5:30 PM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Japanese researchers at Kyoto University announced the first human trial to treat Parkinson's disease using stem cells.
Stem Cell Therapy May Help Treat Parkinson's Disease
Stem Cell Therapy May Help Treat Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's is a degenerative chronic neurological disease that impairs the motor system of our body which causes shaking and difficulty in movements.

The researchers plan to start the clinical trial by implanting five million induced Pluripotent Stem (iPS) cells into patients brain after successful experiments in the monkey.

Shortage of dopamine, a chemical produced in the brain cells is the chief cause of Parkinson's. Hence the iPS cells from healthy donors will be developed into dopamine-producing brain cells for the clinical trial.

iPS cells are made by removing mature cells from a person usually from skin or blood and reprogramming like embryonic stem cells. They can be manipulated into dopamine-producing brain cells.

The researchers stated that the monkeys with Parkinson's symptoms showed significant movement after iPS cells were inserted into their brains.

About ten million people have been affected by this illness globally, reports Parkinson's Disease Foundation. The treatments which are available now improve symptoms without decreasing or stopping the disease progression says the foundation. But the new research aims to reverse the disease actively.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Related Links

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson's disease are correctable to an extent.

Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease

Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease

Parkinson''s disease is a brain disorder which leads to many other related effects. Nutrition plays an important role in management of the disease.

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome is caused due to an extra electrical pathway in the heart, which increases the heart rate.

Parkinson's Patients Can Benefit from Treatments Targeting LRRK2 Gene

Parkinson's Patients Can Benefit from Treatments Targeting LRRK2 Gene

LRRK2 gene plays a vital role in non-hereditary Parkinson's disease. Therapies targeting this gene could benefit lots of people with Parkinson's.

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.

Stem Cell Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy

Stem cell therapy or regenerative medicine uses undifferentiated cells for the treatment of conditions like leukemias.

Stem Cells - Fundamentals

Stem Cells - Fundamentals

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells

Stem Cells - Cord Blood

Stem Cells - Cord Blood

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cord Blood

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

This new field is an amalgamation of biology, medicine and engineering, and is believed to have mind -boggling implications if fully potentialized.

More News on:

Stem Cells - Cord Blood Stem Cells - Fundamentals Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Genetics and Stem Cells Reiki and Pranic Healing Bone Marrow Transplantation Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Stem Cells Stem Cell Therapy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cyclospora Infection (Cyclosporiasis)

Cyclospora Infection (Cyclosporiasis)

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by food and water contamination, resulting in ...

 Homocystinuria / Amino Acid Metabolism Disorder

Homocystinuria / Amino Acid Metabolism Disorder

Homocystinuria is a rare inherited condition characterized by increased levels of the amino acid ...

 Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Matcha tea is power-packed with healthful plant chemicals and antioxidants that provide ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...