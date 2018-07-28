medindia
Parkinson's Patients Can Benefit from Treatments Targeting LRRK2 Gene

by Iswarya on  July 28, 2018 at 1:09 PM Research News
LRRK2 gene which was previously thought to cause disease when altered plays an essential role in non-hereditary Parkinson's disease. Treatments targeting the LRRK2 gene could help people with Parkinson's disease, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
"This discovery is extremely consequential for Parkinson's disease because it suggests that therapies currently being developed for a small group of patients may benefit everybody with the disease," said senior author J. Timothy Greenamyre, M.D., Ph.D., Love Family Professor of Neurology in Pitt's School of Medicine, chief of the Movement Disorders Division at UPMC and director of the Pittsburgh Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases (PIND).

Parkinson's affects one million people in the U.S. and as many as 10 million worldwide and has no known cause, but is thought to involve both genetic and environmental factors. In 2004, researchers discovered that mutations in the LRRK2 gene (commonly pronounced as "Lark2"), overactivated the protein and caused Parkinson's in a small group of people, often in a hereditary fashion. However, the LRRK2 protein is difficult to study because it is present in tiny amounts in nerve cells that are affected in Parkinson's.

To overcome this problem, Greenamyre and his team engineered a molecular 'beacon' that attached to LRRK2 and glowed red under a microscope only if the protein was active. This allowed them also to reveal the nerve cells in which LRRK2 was active in the brain.

The researchers applied the test to postmortem brain tissue donated to science by Parkinson's patients, none of whom had mutations in LRRK2, and healthy individuals of approximately the same age.

Remarkably, the test indicated that in 'dopamine neurons,' which are the brain cells most commonly affected in Parkinson's, LRRK2 was highly active in individuals affected by the disease, but not in the healthy individuals. This suggests that LRRK2 overactivity may be important in all people with Parkinson's, not just those who have a mutation in the gene.

A second major finding of the study was that it connected two proteins that have separately been recognized as important players in causing Parkinson's - LRRK2 and alpha-synuclein. Accumulation of alpha-synuclein leads to the formation of structures called 'Lewy bodies,' a hallmark of Parkinson's.

While enormous efforts have been focused on alpha-synuclein, the cause of its accumulation is still poorly understood. Using a rodent model of Parkinson's induced by an environmental toxin, Greenamyre and his team discovered that activation of LRRK2 blocked the mechanisms that cells use to clear excess alpha-synuclein, leading directly to its accumulation. The researchers then treated the animals with a drug currently being developed to treat familial Parkinson's patients by blocking LRRK2 activity. The drug prevented the accumulation of alpha-synuclein and formation of Lewy bodies.

"LRRK2 ties together both genetic and environmental causes of Parkinson's, as we were able to show that external factors like oxidative stress or toxins can activate LRRK2, which can in turn cause Lewy bodies to form in the brain," noted lead author Roberto Di Maio, Ph.D., an assistant professor in Greenamyre's lab and a researcher at the Ri.MED Foundation.

In the future, Greenamyre expects to build on these findings to discover how neurodegeneration caused by LRRK2 overactivation can be prevented, and identify how oxidative stress and environmental toxins cause LRRK2 activation.

Source: Eurekalert

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson's disease are correctable to an extent.

Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease

Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease

Parkinson''s disease is a brain disorder which leads to many other related effects. Nutrition plays an important role in management of the disease.

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome is caused due to an extra electrical pathway in the heart, which increases the heart rate.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.

