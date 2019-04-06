medindia

Stalk Antibodies Provide Flu Protection in Humans: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 4, 2019 at 12:11 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Antibodies that target the conserved stalk were found to provide protection from natural infection with H1N1 virus, said researchers. Now, an international team of researchers from the University of Michigan, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and other institutions believe they could bring the scientific community a step closer to developing one after proving that targeting a specific area of the flu virus does protect humans.
Stalk Antibodies Provide Flu Protection in Humans: Study
Stalk Antibodies Provide Flu Protection in Humans: Study

Their study is published in the June issue of Nature Medicine.

"Our research is the first to demonstrate that scientists are right in attempting to develop antibodies that target this specific location as a novel universal influenza virus vaccine candidate," said Aubree Gordon, a professor of epidemiology at U-M's School of Public Health. "This study addresses an important gap and provides information to support the further development of novel influenza virus vaccines."

"While there are caveats and further studies needed, this is good news for the development of stalk-based universal influenza virus vaccines," he said. "It seems we are on the right track."

How it works

The flu virus is covered with two types of proteins: hemagglutinin and neuraminidase, after which they are named (H1N1, for example). The current flu vaccine targets the head of the hemagglutinin, a lollipop-like structure, which is the part that changes most often. Every season, researchers develop flu vaccines that target this part of the virus.

Researchers believe that if they target the stem of the hemagglutinin, instead of the head, it would allow them to prevent a wider range of flu viruses, as these do not change as often.

While this has been proven in animals, it had not been tested in humans until now. Experimental testing of flu viruses in humans can be controversial as it requires healthy people to be infected. There are also many requirements of individuals who can be tested, at what ages and even how to infect them. Emulating the natural transmission of the flu can also be difficult.

Instead, for the current study researchers looked at naturally occurring influenza cases in a cohort investigators have followed in Nicaragua for years. After one member in a household was determined to have the flu, researchers took blood samples to test the rest of the household. They looked at who was infected with the virus antibodies and who got sick.

"Once someone in the house has been diagnosed, we go into the household very rapidly and then we followed them for two weeks to see who gets the flu," Gordon said. "That way, we can get a blood sample and measure antibody levels pre-exposure and then see if they get infected (and if) they get sick."

Traditionally, an antibody concentration of 1:40 (measured in the hemagglutination inhibition assay) has been used as a 50% correlate of protection from clinical disease--meaning that half of the people who have those levels will be protected from influenza.

In the study, researchers were able to find a similar protection, corroborating the idea that the field study design is sound to examine correlates of protection. They also found that a rise of four times in the amount of stalk antibody levels correlated with 42% reduction in influenza infection.

"We were able to show that stalk antibodies do correlate with protection," Gordon said. "That is great news as it supports the idea that stalk antibodies may be able to provide protection against influenza and could enable scientists to design a broader, more effective influenza vaccine."

Krammer added that the study also showed new tests can be used in flu research.

"An additional finding of this study is that ELISA based readouts can be used as independent correlate of protection," he said. "ELISAs are binding assays and do not indicate functionality, but are much easier and quicker than functional assays."

In addition to U-M and the Icahn School of Medicine, collaborating institutions included the St. Jude Center of Excellence for Influenza Research and Surveillance, Center for Research on Influenza Pathogenesis and Centers of Excellence for Influenza Research and Surveillance. Partners in Managua, Nicaragua, included Laboratorio Nacional de Virología and Centro Nacional de Diagnóstico y Referencia and Centro de Salud Sócrates Flores Vivas, both of the Ministry of Health and Sustainable Sciences Institute.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs

How is the flu spread and how effective is flu treatment? Learn more about the influenza virus and get the best tips and info on flu prevention.

Quiz on Flu

Influenza (or rather, the flu) is a cold weather infectious condition that affects the young and old alike. Though most reported cases are mild, the flu can sometimes cause severe and life-threatening complications in both children and adults, ...

Swine Flu Risk Calculator

Find out the risks for contracting swine flu and take the necessary precautionary steps. Swine flu caused a pandemic in 2009 with several deaths reported worldwide.

Common Food Preservative May Influence How Well Flu Vaccines Work

Common food preservative Tert-butylhydroquinone, or tBHQ found in food products such as cooking oils, processed foods and frozen meats may influence the effectiveness of flu vaccines.

Ganglion Cysts - Ganglion Wrist

Ganglion cysts are a common mass or lump that usually occur in the hand

Swine Flu

Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has originated from the pigs. Winter always brings along the chills and the flu, make sure you're safe this season.

More News on:

Ganglion Cysts - Ganglion Wrist Swine Flu 

What's New on Medindia

Combination of Three Gene Mutations Can Result in Deadly Heart Disease

Fat Substitutes

Peppermint Tea
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive